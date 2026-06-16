ALM Ford Marietta Announces Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Qualifying New Ford Vehicles

Our Included Lifetime Warranty reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value, transparent protection, and a worry‑free ownership experience from day one” — General Manager

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Ford Marietta is redefining long‑term vehicle ownership confidence with the introduction of its Included Lifetime Warranty, a no‑cost protection program covering the engine, transmission, and drivetrain components of qualifying new Ford vehicles. This comprehensive warranty is automatically included with eligible purchases and remains in effect for as long as the original owner retains the vehicle.

The Included Lifetime Warranty provides major component protection at no additional charge, ensuring that drivers receive long‑term peace of mind on the systems most essential to vehicle performance. Covered components include the engine block, cylinder heads, internal lubricated parts, timing system, turbocharger or supercharger, transmission case and internal parts, torque converter, mounts, drive axles, axle housings, bearings, CV and U‑joints, axle shafts, and seals and gaskets when required as part of an approved repair.

“Drivers deserve long‑lasting confidence in their new Ford,” said a spokesperson for ALM Ford Marietta. “Our Included Lifetime Warranty reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value, transparent protection, and a worry‑free ownership experience from day one.”

To maintain active coverage, customers simply follow routine manufacturer‑recommended maintenance, including oil and filter changes every 12 months or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first. Maintenance may be performed at any licensed repair facility, giving customers flexibility and convenience.

If a covered issue arises, the warranty claim process is designed to be straightforward. Customers bring their vehicle to the ALM Ford Marietta service department, provide maintenance documentation, and allow trained technicians to diagnose the concern. Once approved, repairs are completed in coordination with the warranty administrator.

The Included Lifetime Warranty does not cover routine wear items such as oil, filters, spark plugs, belts, hoses, wipers, brake pads, rotors, tires, or clutches. Failures resulting from misuse, neglect, improper maintenance, or unauthorized repairs are also excluded. Electric vehicles, commercial‑use vehicles, and vehicles modified from factory specifications are not eligible for coverage.

Located at 869 Cobb Parkway South in Marietta, GA, ALM Ford Marietta serves drivers throughout Metro Atlanta, including Kennesaw, Smyrna, Acworth, Roswell, and Woodstock. With a wide selection of new Ford vehicles and a customer‑focused service department, the dealership continues to deliver a streamlined, transparent, and value‑driven ownership experience.

Drivers interested in exploring qualifying vehicles or learning more about the Included Lifetime Warranty can visit ALM Ford Marietta’s showroom, browse the dealership’s new inventory online, or schedule a service appointment.

About ALM Ford Marietta

ALM Ford Marietta is a trusted Metro Atlanta Ford dealership offering new vehicles, certified service, parts, and long‑term ownership support. The dealership is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, transparent pricing, and value‑driven protection programs such as the Included Lifetime Warranty.

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