Love Grown Becomes First-and-Only Cereal Brand to Earn Clean Label Project® Purity Award

Recognition sets new standard for food safety, transparency, and ingredient quality in the cereal aisle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Grown , the health-forward brand redefining breakfast with nutrient-dense cereals, today announced that its full cereal lineup has earned the Clean Label Project Purity Award, making it the first and only cereal brand in the U.S. to achieve this distinction.At a time when concerns about heavy metals and environmental contaminants in everyday foods are growing, the Purity Award represents a new benchmark for product safety and transparency. The designation goes beyond Clean Label Project Certification and recognizes products that rank among the cleanest in their category based on independent, third-party testing for contaminants such as lead, arsenic, pesticide residues, and other environmental toxins.“Love Grown is proof that consumers are demanding cleaner, better-for-you foods that don’t compromise on taste,” said co-founder and CEO Katie Tyson. “Earning the Clean Label Project Purity Award across our entire cereal lineup reinforces our belief that families deserve complete confidence in what’s in their bowl and what isn’t.”Love Grown cereals are made with a signature three-bean blend, delivering more protein and fiber while containing 50% less sugar and sodium than conventional cereals. All products are free from artificial ingredients and seed oils and are certified gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO.The brand already holds Clean Label Project Certification across its cereal and coffee lines and now sets itself apart as the only cereal brand to achieve the organization’s highest standard for purity.“We’ve always prioritized thoughtfully sourced ingredients and uncompromising quality,” Tyson added. “This recognition shows we’re not just meeting expectations. We’re helping redefine them.”Love Grown cereals and coffee are available on Amazon and at www.lovegrown.com About Love GrownLove Grown makes breakfast better with nutrient-dense, plant-powered cereals and coffee designed for today's health-conscious consumer. Certified by the Clean Label Project, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, Love Grown products deliver more protein and fiber with less sugar and sodium---without artificial flavors, preservatives, or seed oils. Founded on the belief that food should nourish people and planet alike, Love Grown is committed to sustainable practices, eco-friendly packaging, and giving back to communities through its partnership with Feed the Children. Learn more at www.lovegrown.com

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