San Francisco, California – Every day, law firms across the country receive cold emails warning them that their Domain Authority (Moz) or Domain Rating (Ahrefs) score is too low and that their competitors are pulling ahead. It is one of the most common sales tactics in legal marketing. But a new study from Custom Legal Marketing calls the entire premise into question.

Earlier this year, Custom Legal Marketing announced that the 21-year-old company had been secretly building an AI law firm marketing platform for years. Within the platform is a research system that continuously runs experiments to train Sequoia’s knowledge base. While the majority of their findings are not shared publicly, the company has been releasing studies in recent months that challenge vanity metrics in the SEO industry.

Using its proprietary CLM Sequoia research platform, Custom Legal Marketing conducted what may be the largest empirical analysis in the legal space of Website Authority scores like Domain Authority and organic search rankings. The study captured thousands of search results across eight competitive practice areas and the 50 most populous U.S. cities, scoring each result for Moz Domain Authority and classifying sites by type: law firm, directory, or resource.

The findings were clear: among law firm websites competing against other law firms, Domain Authority showed no meaningful correlation with ranking position. Law firms with low DA scores routinely outranked firms with scores two, three, and even six times higher. The study found that the metric’s apparent predictive value was almost entirely an artifact of high-authority directories like Justia, SuperLawyers, and Yelp occupying top positions, not any relationship between DA and where individual law firms actually rank.

The study also tested DA’s predictive power through head-to-head matchups, comparing every pair of law firms competing within the same search results to determine how often the higher-DA firm actually ranked above the lower-DA firm. The results suggest that DA is barely more reliable than random chance at predicting which of two competing law firms will appear higher in Google’s results.

A companion analysis examined whether the industry’s two most widely used authority tools — Moz Domain Authority and Ahrefs Domain Rating even agree with each other when scoring the same websites. They did not. The two tools produced substantially different scores for the same legal domains, applied opposite scoring biases depending on the size of the website, and could not agree on which sites belonged in their respective top tiers. If the tools measuring “authority” cannot converge on what authority looks like, the study argues, neither score belongs on a law firm’s marketing dashboard.

The study does not suggest that Moz, Ahrefs, or similar platforms lack value. Both platforms offer extensive backlink analysis, competitive research, and link prospecting capabilities that remain useful for practitioners. While the two platforms may differ, Domain Authority and Domain Rating can help SEO teams assess the relative strength of a competitor’s or potential partner’s link portfolio.

But focusing on a higher authority score will not improve your rankings. And a dropping authority score does not mean you’ll lose ground in your organic rankings. This means the scores are a helpful research insight but as a benchmark, they’re a vanity metric.

The study includes practice-area-level breakdowns, quartile analysis, directory dominance data, and specific examples of low-DA law firms ranking in top positions for competitive keywords in major markets. It also offers strategic recommendations for law firms looking to evaluate their current SEO campaigns and the metrics their agencies report.

The full study, including methodology, interactive data visualizations, and a section addressing DA-focused agency pitches, is available at https://custom.legal/knowledge/website-authority-scores-and-search-rankings/.

This report is the latest in a series of proprietary research publications from the CLM Sequoia platform, which has previously examined page speed, AI-generated content, and URL structure as ranking factors in legal search. CLM Sequoia is Custom Legal Marketing’s AI-powered law firm marketing platform, purpose-built for legal marketing. It powers large-scale SERP analysis, AI visibility monitoring through its AI Monitor, competitive intelligence, and the original research program that drives both client strategy and CLM’s published industry studies.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm marketing agency built for how clients actually find lawyers today. Founded in 2005, CLM combines award-winning creative with a purpose-built AI platform to help law firms stand out, get chosen, and grow in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Custom Legal Marketing

1111 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94133

800-789-6451

https://custom.legal/

Press Contact : Jason Bland

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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