Morris County (NJ) Chamber of Commerce welcomes five new board members

Additions to the board underscores the chamber’s dedication to fostering leadership from diverse sectors

We could not be more pleased to have Ashley, Kim, Casey, Beth and Tom join our board. Each brings a unique perspective and area of expertise. Our board will be well served by these additions.” — Meghan Hunscher, President

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce board of directors has named five new members: Ashley Asdal, owner of Riamede Farm; Kim Brennan, managing director at Cushman & Wakefield; Casey Carpenter, founder and CEO, Speak & Own It Communications; Beth Johns, senior vice president/senior commercial relationship manager with the Commercial Banking group at Fulton Bank; and Thomas J. Loughman, president and CEO of the Morris Museum, effective immediately. Each will serve a three-year term.

Asdal heads Riamede Farm, one of the first pick-your-own apple orchards in New Jersey, having first opened its orchards to the public in 1974. She is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. While serving as a naval officer, she led units of more than 300 people on carrier strike group deployments across the globe, winning numerous personal and unit awards. After 11 years on active-duty service in the Navy, Asdal is now applying her leadership and problem-solving skills to growing apples and pumpkins for her you-pick customers.

“I am pleased to be able to represent the farming and tourism industry here in Morris County,” said Asdal, noting Riamede Farm’s deep roots in the community and its ongoing commitment to agricultural innovation and sustainability. “I’m honored to represent local agribusiness on the chamber board and look forward to building bridges between our farms, businesses and residents. Riamede has thrived for more than half a century because we cherish our local partnerships and believe in cultivating opportunity – both on the land and within our wider community.”

Brennan has more than 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, most specifically in the tristate region. She currently serves as a leasing broker in the Cushman & Wakefield Morristown office, where she focuses on business development. Prior to that Brennan held various leadership positions at CBRE and Colliers International. She has been featured in Real Estate New Jersey as a Women of Influence and in 40 Under 40. Brennan holds a bachelors of art degree in political science from Seton Hall University and is a licensed real estate broker in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“Living and working in Morris County, I see firsthand how interconnected our business community is,” Brennan said. “My hope is to bring a practical, business-focused perspective to the chamber board – one that reflects the realities companies face as they grow, evolve and compete. I’m especially passionate about supporting local employers, strengthening relationships across industries and ensuring Morris County remains a place where businesses of all sizes can thrive, attract talent and put down long-term roots.”

After 30 years in the corporate sector, Carpenter transitioned to become a keynote speaker, facilitator, executive presence coach, board member of the National Speakers Association and CHIEF Guide for women CEOs. She founded Speak & Own It Communications in 2020 and coaches women in leadership development, executive presence and public speaking. She is also a member of the International Coaching Federation. Carpenter is a graduate of Tufts University with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature and holds numerous coaching certifications.

“I’m truly honored and excited to provide not only small business perspectives but solo entrepreneurial viewpoints to board discussions,” Carpenter said. Forty-two percent of the chamber’s membership is made up of smaller businesses – this is an active segment with unique experiences. I’m eager to hear what they have to say and to convey their voices to the board.”

Johns has more than 30 years of experience in banking and finance specializing in commercial lending, customer relations, CRE and C&I underwriting and is adept in lending strategies. In addition to serving on the chamber’s board, Johns sits on the nonprofit CREW NJ board of directors and volunteers with United Way’s Alice Fund and Morris County Habitat for Humanity. She has a bachelor of science degree in public administration/criminal justice from Shippensburg University, an MBA from York College of Pennsylvania and an advanced banking degree from the PBA/Bucknell University program.

“As someone who has been in the banking industry in the Morris County area for the last 25 years, I hope to let my network of contacts know all the advantages that being a Morris County Chamber member brings and to connect them to other members,” Johns said.

Loughman returned to his native Morristown to lead the Morris Museum in May 2023. A prominent arts leader internationally, he previously served as director and CEO of the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, CT, and, before that, associate director of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MA. Loughman also served as co-chair of the board of the United States National Committee of the International Council of Museums. He graduated Georgetown University with a bachelor of arts degree, Williams College with a master’s in the history of art, and Rutgers University with a doctorate of art history.

“The Morris Museum is our region’s premier engine of curiosity and wonderment, presenting meaningful experiences with the visual and performing arts, science and design,” Loughman said. “Like the chamber, we serve as a convener and connector for everyone. My aim within the chamber board is to help bring the collective work of the culture sector forward, and integrate the arts into conversations about making this region an even better place to work, live and play.”

“We could not be more pleased to have Ashley, Kim, Casey, Beth and Tom join our board,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president. “Each brings a unique perspective and area of expertise, including agribusiness, commercial real estate, leadership development, banking, and arts, culture and history. Our board will be well served by the additions of these new members.”

Asdal and Loughman also serve on the chamber’s board of directors Executive Committee, which is also the board of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, and as board liaisons to the Morris County Tourism Advisory Council.

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