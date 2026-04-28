Scientific Global Wins MedComms Agency of the Year at the 2026 Manny Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific Global (SG) is excited to announce that it has won MedComms Agency of the Year at the 2026 Manny Awards. Presented by Med Ad News, the awards recognize standout agencies across pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising.

“This award is an extraordinary honor for our agency and a powerful reflection of what our team has built together,” said Jennifer Rudolph, co-founder and partner at Scientific Global. “At SG, we believe MedComms should do more than inform. They should be the foundation of scientific storytelling—creating clarity, building momentum, and changing behavior. We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for connecting science, strategy, and creativity in ways that help our clients grow and most importantly, help healthcare professionals and patients connect with the therapies they need most.”

Over the past year, SG has continued to strengthen the capabilities that define the agency: a clarity-first approach to scientific storytelling, intentional and ethical use of technology, and a deeply interconnected view of omnichannel communications and KOL engagement. At a time when medical communications are often treated as a support function, SG has continued to champion it as a strategic engine—one that translates complex science into credible, human narratives that drive understanding, accelerate adoption, and support stronger commercial and clinical outcomes.

SG remains committed to helping clients build communications that are scientifically rigorous, strategically aligned, and designed to move audiences from information to action.

About Scientific Global

SG is an independent, women-owned medical communications agency with offices in New York, London and Toronto. By balancing innovation with utility and data with emotion, SG helps clients turn complex science into communications that drive lasting impact.

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