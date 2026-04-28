ICYMI: During NFL Draft Weekend, Governor Shapiro and Administration Leaders Work to Boost Economic Development and Bring New Business to Pennsylvania

The Shapiro Administration and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development hosted national site selectors for major companies in Western Pennsylvania during the NFL Draft, pitching them on bringing business to the region. “There’s clearly momentum here in Pittsburgh that is not going to be just for a temporary period of time, but hopefully generational change.” – Jason Hickey, Site Selector

Harrisburg, PA – Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and leaders from the Shapiro Administration took advantage of the 2026 NFL Draft weekend to unveil key projects completed as part of the Governor’s Downtown Pittsburgh Revitalization Plan and meet with business leaders to promote the Commonwealth’s competitive edge as a top destination for economic development.

After unveiling the revitalized Arts Landing Park and reopening Downtown Market Square, the Shapiro Administration – in partnership with local officials – took site selectors on a tour around the region, highlighting the Commonwealth’s support for business expansion and attraction.

Throughout events with CEOs, site selectors, and business professionals over the course of the weekend, Governor Shapiro touted Pennsylvania’s booming business climate, the Administration’s work to reduce permitting times and invest in business friendly programs like Pennsylvania First, while highlighting the strength of the Commonwealth’s workforce.

What business leaders and site selectors are saying about the Shapiro Administration’s economic development work during NFL Draft weekend:

Jason Hickey, CEO of Minneapolis-based site selection company Hickey & Associates LLC: “We had a really great meeting with the county executive, the governor. You can tell people to people that everyone’s working together and they’re in lockstep. It may seem like it’s happening all over the country but it’s rare. Companies see that… They want to build relationships. That’s a unique part of what Gov. Shapiro on down is trying to create — building those relationships will probably sooner rather than later turn into real projects.”

Tom Croteau, senior managing director of Maxis Advisors in Atlanta: “Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania, that’s a package deal for our clients. I think first and foremost Pennsylvania, under the Administration, is doing a really good job of sending the right type of signals to the market. That’s really important. They are addressing sites, they are putting a lot of money into them. That state support is critical for communities to be able to leverage all of the things and have all of the resources it takes to be competitive.”

Matt Smith, Allegheny Conference chief growth officer: “It’s a global billboard for our region. [It’s] really about taking that billboard — the attention that we’re getting from the draft — and turning it into relationships. And turning those relationships, ultimately, into closed deals.”

Agnes Cikowska-Teczar, director of New York-based Newmark Realty’s real estate consulting division: On the Governor’s permitting reforms and million dollar investments to prep sites for development, “that’s starting to put Pennsylvania on the map,” and on Pittsburgh, “I don’t think people realize how diversified it is.”

Jeff Pappas, senior managing director of Newmark’s Dallas office: “Everyone from government and corporate leaders on down are talking about affordability, but Pittsburgh, for three major sports teams, three big universities from Duquesne to Pitt and CMU, and ‘The Pitt,’ which is an amazing show, it’s still affordable to have all these things. You can do more with less and that matters as an individual and it matters as a company.”

David Holmberg, Highmark Health CEO: “We can do things here [in Pittsburgh] that we can’t get done in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Mr. Wiedman, PNC Financial Services President: “If you have energy-intensive clients, you really need to look hard here.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the Governor’s work to strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy while in Pittsburgh:

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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