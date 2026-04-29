ReCHIC Treasure in St. Augustine Featured in New Paranormal Segment with Jason Hawes

ReCHIC Treasure in St. Augustine gains national spotlight in a Jason Hawes ghost investigation, highlighting its haunted history and vintage charm.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReCHIC Treasure , a locally loved vintage and home décor boutique, is gaining national attention following its feature in a new paranormal investigation led by Jason Hawes , best known as the co-creator and longtime lead investigator of Ghost Hunters. The segment spotlights the store’s historic property in St. Augustine—widely regarded as one of the oldest and most haunted cities in the United States—and explores longstanding reports of paranormal activity within the building.Hawes’ investigation brings renewed attention to the spirit said to reside inside ReCHIC Treasure. Staff and visitors have reported unexplained footsteps, items shifting without cause, and an ongoing sense of a presence in the space. The entity is often described as more curious than threatening, with activity that appears to interact subtly with the environment.“Having someone with Jason Hawes’ credibility experience our space was incredibly validating,” said Lisa Lambka, proprietor of ReCHIC Treasure. “We’ve always known there was something unique about this building—not just historically, but energetically. This feature gives people a glimpse into what makes this place so special.”In addition to its feature in the segment, ReCHIC Treasure is also a recognized stop on St. Augustine’s popular ghost tour routes, where guides share the history and paranormal lore tied to the property as part of the city’s broader haunted narrative.While the ghostly reputation draws intrigue, ReCHIC Treasure remains, at its core, a thoughtfully curated retail experience. The shop offers a distinctive blend of vintage finds, repurposed furniture, antiques, and home décor—each piece selected to reflect both craftsmanship and character.“Our customers come in for the treasures, but they leave talking about the experience,” Lambka added. “Whether it’s the history, the atmosphere, or something they can’t quite explain, it’s what keeps people coming back.”ReCHIC Treasure is both a retail destination and a point of interest for paranormal enthusiasts, further cementing its place within St. Augustine’s rich cultural and historical landscape.View the full segment here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JafW09UCX6I About ReCHIC TreasureReCHIC Treasure, located at 54 Cuna Street in historic St. Augustine, is an authentic vintage clothing, accessories, and jewelry shop. The store features one-of-a-kind items that span from the 1880s to the 1990s. While closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, they will open by appointment on those days. The store is also a destination for hosting private events and offers VIP shopping experiences.

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