Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Jesus Alberto Nunez Reyes

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Jesus Alberto Nunez Reyes, who died on April 20, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens. After a thorough investigation, which included review of footage from body-worn cameras and a nearby security camera, interviews with involved officers and a civilian witness, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on April 20, NYPD officers on foot patrol heard people shouting for help on 103rd Street in Queens. Officers approached the commotion in front of 39-21 103rd Street and saw Mr. Nunez Reyes holding a knife, standing next to a woman who was attempting to push him away. One officer directed Mr. Nunez Reyes to drop the knife several times, but he failed to comply. Both officers fired their Tasers with no effect. Mr. Nunez Reyes, still holding the knife, walked toward one of the officers and other people gathered on the sidewalk. The other officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Nunez Reyes. Mr. Nunez Reyes was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, Mr. Nunez Reyes was armed with a knife, ignored repeated commands to drop the knife, and walked toward an officer and a group of bystanders armed with the knife. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Nunez Reyes was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.