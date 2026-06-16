ALM Chevrolet South Announces Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Eligible New Vehicles

This warranty gives our customers the confidence to choose the vehicle they want—knowing ALM is with them every mile.” — General Manager

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Chevrolet South, one of Georgia’s fastest‑growing automotive destinations, today announced the launch of its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty included with every qualifying new vehicle. This program underscores the dealership’s ongoing commitment to transparency, long‑term value, and customer peace of mind—setting a new standard for new vehicle protection in the Atlanta metro area.

The ALM Lifetime Powertrain Warranty provides coverage for some of the most critical and expensive components of a vehicle, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and select internal lubricated parts. Offered at no additional cost to customers, the warranty is designed to protect buyers from unexpected repair expenses for as long as they own their vehicle.

“At ALM Chevrolet South, we believe customers deserve confidence that lasts far beyond the day they drive off the lot,” said a spokesperson for ALM Automotive Group. “Our Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is more than a benefit—it’s a promise. We stand behind the vehicles we sell, and we want our customers to feel supported for the entire life of their ownership.”

The warranty applies to a wide range of new vehicles like Silverado, Equinox, Trailblazer and much more that meet ALM’s strict quality standards. Each eligible vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection process to ensure long‑term reliability before being backed by lifetime coverage. The program is valid nationwide, meaning customers can receive covered repairs at any licensed repair facility across the United States.

Key benefits of the Free ALM Lifetime Powertrain Warranty include:

Lifetime coverage for as long as the customer owns the vehicle

$0 cost to the buyer—no hidden fees or add‑on charges

Nationwide protection at certified repair facilities

Transferability exclusions that help maintain long‑term value

Coverage of essential powertrain components, including engine, transmission, and drivetrain systems

The introduction of this warranty program aligns with ALM Chevrolet South’s broader mission to deliver unmatched value and customer‑first service. With a reputation built on competitive pricing, extensive inventory, and a streamlined buying experience, the dealership continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of Georgia drivers.

“Buying new vehicles shouldn’t mean sacrificing peace of mind,” the spokesperson added. “This warranty gives our customers the confidence to choose the vehicle they want—knowing ALM is with them every mile.”

Customers can explore eligible inventory and learn more about the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty by visiting ALMChevySouth.com or stopping by the dealership’s Union City, GA location.

See our Frequently Asked Questions About Our Product Below:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Included Lifetime Warranty?

The Included Lifetime Warranty at ALM Chevrolet South provides no-cost coverage on the engine, transmission, and drive axle components of qualifying new Chevrolet vehicles. Coverage lasts for as long as you own the vehicle, as long as the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule is followed.

Which vehicles qualify for the Lifetime Warranty?

The warranty applies to qualifying new vehicles purchased from ALM Chevrolet South. Electric vehicles, vehicles used for commercial purposes, and vehicles modified from their original factory configuration are not eligible. See dealer for complete eligibility details.

Does the Lifetime Warranty cost anything extra?

No. The Lifetime Warranty is included at no additional cost with every qualifying new vehicle purchase from ALM Chevrolet South. There is no separate charge or add-on fee.

What do I need to do to keep the warranty active?

Follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule. At a minimum, have your oil and filter changed every 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes first). Keep service receipts with dates and mileage. Return to ALM Chevrolet South for a complimentary inspection every 30,000 miles. A grace period of up to 30 days or 1,500 miles applies.

Can I get my vehicle serviced somewhere other than ALM Chevrolet South?

Yes. Routine maintenance may be performed at any licensed repair facility. However, the required 30,000-mile inspections must be completed at ALM Chevrolet South. Regardless of where you service, always keep verifiable receipts showing date and mileage.

How do I file a warranty claim?

Bring your vehicle to the ALM Chevrolet South service department. Provide your maintenance records, and our technicians will diagnose the issue. If it qualifies, the repair is authorized and completed through the warranty administrator.

Is the Lifetime Warranty transferable?

No. The Included Lifetime Warranty applies to the original purchaser only and is not transferable to subsequent owners.

Where is ALM Chevrolet South located?

ALM Chevrolet South is located in Union City, GA. We serve customers from Fairburn, Palmetto, College Park, East Point, and Peachtree City and across South Metro Atlanta. Contact us for directions or to schedule a visit.

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