Peripheral Neuropathy Awareness Week Highlights PAD as a Possible Cause of Leg Tingling and Numbness

USA Vascular Centers operates over 40 nationwide clinics, where specialized health teams provide advanced, minimally invasive treatments to address circulation issues and Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

Leg tingling, numbness, pain, and cramping can be easy to dismiss, but they may point to circulation problems such as PAD

Because PAD symptoms can overlap with nerve-related conditions, some people may not realize that leg discomfort, cramping, numbness, coldness, or slow-healing wounds could be related to circulation.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Neuropathy Awareness Week (May 3–9), USA Vascular Centers is urging those experiencing chronic leg discomfort to look beyond nerve health. While "pins and needles" are often attributed to neuropathy, they may be a warning sign of restricted blood flow caused by peripheral artery disease (PAD).

While peripheral artery disease (PAD) and peripheral neuropathy are distinct conditions, they frequently share similar symptoms, which can make it difficult for individuals to identify the true cause of their discomfort. PAD restricts oxygen-rich blood flow to the legs and feet, while neuropathy—often stemming from diabetes—affects the nerves themselves. Because these conditions often overlap, the symptoms can easily be confused, leading many to overlook vascular health until symptoms worsen.

Tingling in the legs is often described as “pins and needles” or a limb “falling asleep.” In some cases, the sensation is temporary. But when tingling, numbness, or leg pain happen repeatedly, worsen with activity, or affect daily movement, it may be time to look beyond nerve discomfort and consider a vascular cause.

Peripheral artery disease, or PAD, occurs when narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the legs and feet. Because PAD symptoms can overlap with nerve-related conditions, many people don’t realize that leg discomfort, cramping, numbness, coldness, or slow-healing wounds could be related to circulation.

“Leg tingling and numbness are symptoms individuals often dismiss, especially if they come and go,” said Dr. Yan Katsnelson, founder and CEO of USA Vascular Centers. “During National Neuropathy Awareness Week, we want people to understand that nerve-like symptoms may sometimes have a vascular cause. If poor circulation is involved, early evaluation can make a meaningful difference.”

Individuals should consider a vascular evaluation if they experience:

✔ Activity-based pain: Symptoms, especially tingling and cramping, that worsen when walking and subside with rest.

✔ Physical changes: Coldness in one limb compared to the other, skin discoloration, or thin, shiny skin.

✔ Non-healing wounds: Slow-healing sores on the feet or toes that do not improve.

✔ Elevated risk: A history of smoking, diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol.

Vascular specialists can often identify PAD through noninvasive screenings like the Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) or vascular ultrasound. When diagnosed early, PAD is highly manageable through lifestyle adjustments, medication, or modern, minimally invasive procedures like angioplasty and stenting.

USA Vascular Centers recently published a guide explaining what tingling in the legs may mean and when to seek medical evaluation: “What Does Tingling in the Legs Mean?”

Individuals concerned about their vascular health can also take a free online PAD risk assessment quiz to determine if their symptoms warrant a professional consultation.

For more information about peripheral artery disease (PAD), visit https://www.usavascularcenters.com/ or call 888-773-2193.

About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of various conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. For information or to refer a patient, visit www.usavascularcenters.com.

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