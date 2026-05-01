Colonel Craig Releases Powerful New Country Album 'Alzheimer’s | Memories of Kelly'

Colonel Craig

A Tribute to Love That Disease Cannot Erase

A Tribute To Love That Disease Cannot Erase” — Colonel Craig

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a deeply personal and emotionally resonant release, Colonel Craig unveils his first country album, “Alzheimer’s | Memories of Kelly,” available worldwide on May 1st, 2026. Published by International Artist Management Group Inc., the album is a heartfelt tribute to enduring love in the face of one of life’s most devastating diagnoses.This is not just an album. It is a story. A remembrance. A legacy.Written as a musical journey through love, memory , and loss, “Memories of Kelly” captures the essence of a relationship tested by early-onset Alzheimer’s disease , a condition that reshapes identity, alters relationships, and leaves families navigating what is often called “the long goodbye.”“This collection of songs is my tribute to Kelly’s past, present, and all that the future may hold. It’s about the laughter we shared, the stories she told, and the hands we held. Alzheimer’s may take memory, but it cannot erase love.”— Colonel CraigA National Conversation Through MusicMore than 7 million Americans aged 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, with nearly two-thirds being women. Early-onset Alzheimer’s adds an even more complex and emotional dimension, striking individuals before the age of 65 and disrupting lives at their peak.“Alzheimer’s | Memories of Kelly” transforms these realities into a powerful listening experience, inviting audiences not just to hear the music, but to feel it.Album Track ListEach song represents a chapter in the journey, intimate, reflective, and unforgettable:• Hold My Hand• Remember Me• I’ll Be Your Memory• Heart of A Caregiver• Momma It’s Me• The Long Goodbye• Daddy It’s Me• Memories of You• This Empty House• Time To Say GoodbyeWhere to ListenBeginning May 1st, 2026, the album will be available across all major streaming platforms, including:• Spotify• SoundCloud• Pandora• iHeartRadio• YouTube• Amazon Music• Deezerand everywhere music is streamed globally.About the ArtistColonel Craig is a prolific country songwriter whose body of work now includes over 100 original songs. Through International Artist Management Group Inc., he continues to produce music that blends storytelling, emotional truth, and timeless country influence. His work is rooted in real-life experiences, transforming personal moments into songs that resonate universally.A Call to Listen DifferentlyThis album is an invitation, to slow down, to reflect, and to reconnect with what truly matters.It is for caregivers.It is for families.It is for anyone who has ever loved someone through change.And most of all, it is a reminder:Even when memory fades, love remains.For media inquiries, interviews, or feature opportunities, please contact Craig A. Fleming

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