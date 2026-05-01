Markate Launches Kate AI Estimator: Close Jobs in 60 Seconds or Less

The Markate Platform, from Lead, estimate, job and invoice, all in your back pocket

With a picture or message, Kate can build a custom Estimate!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markate, the field service management platform built for service contractors, today announced the launch of Kate AI Estimator. Kate turns a customer photo or text message into a professional, ready-to-send estimate in 60 seconds or less.

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The Problem Is Simple. Speed Wins Jobs.

Every day, service contractors lose jobs to slower competitors. A customer submits a request. The first business to respond almost always wins. But manual estimating takes hours, not seconds.

Spreadsheets, site visits, and handwritten quotes do not move fast enough. So jobs go to whoever calls back first. Kate changes that math.

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What Kate Does

Kate AI Estimator lives inside the Markate platform. A customer sends a photo or dictates a job description. Kate reads the job, cross-references the contractor's pricing history, checks local market data, and builds a complete professional estimate. The whole process takes under 60 seconds.

Marc Katz, Director of Sales and Marketing at Markate, put it plainly at the product's live debut on May 1, 2026

"You're getting it in someone's hands before your competition has a chance to even think about dialing the phone," Katz said.

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More Than Speed

Kate does not just move fast. It moves smart. Every estimate includes a built-in Good, Better, Best upsell tier. Contractors who use it report an average of 22% more revenue per job. The system learns from past estimates, current inventory, and regional pricing. It flags its own confidence level on every estimate, allowing contractors to review it before sending.

What makes Kate different? The competition offers bolt-on AI features. Kate is not a feature. It runs the full job cycle: lead, estimate, job, invoice — all inside one platform.

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Who It Helps

Kate serves any contractor running on Markate: pressure washers, HVAC technicians, lawn care companies, painters, and dozens of other trades. The tool is suitable for both residential jobs and large commercial projects. It accepts photos, typed notes, or voice recordings. No typing required.

Mobile app access arrives in mid-May 2026. Contractors will be able to build and send estimates while standing in a customer's driveway.

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What Is Coming Next

Markate moves fast. Two additions launch in early May. First, an AI Scheduler: when a customer accepts a proposal, they book a slot immediately with no back-and-forth. Second, an AI Dispatcher: routing and scheduling handled automatically. Both tools come at no additional cost to Kate AI Estimator users.

A male voice option, called Mark, launches the first week of May for contractors who prefer it.

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The Numbers That Matter

Contractors who respond first win more jobs. Kate delivers three measurable results: response time drops by 10 times compared to manual estimating, close rates increase by 40%, and average ticket size grows by 20% with the built-in upsell structure.

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About Markate

Markate builds field service management software for service contractors. The platform covers scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, customer management, and now AI-powered estimating. Markate serves contractors across the United States and internationally.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.markate.com.

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