Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, Named Among Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2026

Healthcare marketing innovator recognized for outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial impact, and dedication to empowering medical practices across the nation

It is a true honor to be recognized alongside so many remarkable women who are making a difference in Michigan and beyond. ” — Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leading healthcare marketing agency dedicated to helping medical and wellness practices grow their patient base and online presence, today announced that its founder, Lori Werner , has been honored as one of the Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2026 by The Women We Admire, a prestigious recognition platform celebrating trailblazing women across industries.This honor recognizes Lori’s exceptional contributions to the field of healthcare marketing, her commitment to helping medical professionals build thriving, patient-centered practices, and her role as a visionary entrepreneur who has consistently elevated the standard for digital marketing in the medical industry.“It is a true honor to be recognized alongside so many remarkable women who are making a difference in Michigan and beyond. My passion has always been to help doctors and healthcare providers connect with the patients who need them most. This recognition fuels that mission even more.”— Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing WhizThe Women We Admire’s annual Top Women Leaders of Michigan list highlights women who demonstrate extraordinary leadership, innovation, and impact within their communities and industries. Honorees are selected based on their professional accomplishments, leadership philosophy, and the lasting influence they have on their fields.Lori Werner founded Medical Marketing Whiz with a singular mission: to bridge the gap between skilled medical professionals and the patients seeking their care. Under her leadership, the agency has grown into a full-service healthcare marketing firm offering services including search engine optimization (SEO), website design, social media management, reputation management, and content marketing, all tailored specifically for medical and wellness practices.Her work has helped hundreds of healthcare providers across the country grow their online presence, attract new patients, and build trusted reputations in their communities. Lori is also a sought-after speaker and educator, frequently sharing her expertise on digital marketing strategies tailored to the unique needs of healthcare professionals.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a full-service digital marketing agency exclusively serving medical and healthcare practices. Founded by Lori Werner, the agency specializes in helping doctors, specialists, and wellness providers grow their practices through proven digital marketing strategies. From SEO and website design to social media and online reputation management, Medical Marketing Whiz delivers customized solutions that connect healthcare providers with the patients who need them most.Website: https://medicalmarketingwhiz.com/ About The Women We AdmireThe Women We Admire is a recognition platform dedicated to honoring outstanding women leaders across industries and regions throughout the United States. Their annual state-based lists celebrate women who are driving innovation, leading with purpose, and making a measurable impact in their professions and communities. The full list of the Top Women Leaders of Michigan for 2026 can be viewed at https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/04/the-top-women-leaders-of-michigan-for- 2026/

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