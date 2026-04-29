Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran Families Announces National Expansion and Start of a $13M Capital Campaign

Couples and staff members from Eagle Rock's retreat reunion in early April 2026. Organization logo

NC-based Non-profit Plans to Acquire Permanent Retreat Facility that will Serve as a National Hub for Family-based Military Healing

Our future home will ensure stability for year-round programming, local and national outreach, increased volunteer engagement...with the capacity to serve 20 retreats...and over 200 families a year.” — Lynn Marilla, Founder and CEO

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran Families (formerly Eagle Rock Camp) announced today a major expansion of services and the launch of a three-year, $13 million capital campaign to secure a permanent retreat facility.The organization recently changed its name to reflect its widening role as a national hub for family-based military healing. Through faith in action, Eagle Rock helps military families heal together, rebuild hope, strengthen marriages, and emerge as empowered, purpose-driven units.Operation Deep Dive, a community-based study sponsored by America’s Warriors Project (AWP), finds the true rate of self-inflicted deaths of service members is twice as high as the often-quoted statistic of “22 deaths a day” that many veterans’ groups report. Operation Deep Dive estimates that as many as 46 veterans die each day from suicide and other self-inflicted means, including drug overdoses, death through officer-involved shootings, high-speed single-driver fatal traffic accidents, accidental gunshots and drownings. The study, which features collaboration with Duke University researchers, hopes to use findings to develop targeted recommendations for national, state and local strategies aimed at preventing suicide, overdose and certain non-natural causes of death among former service members.“Military families face unprecedented rates of suicide, divorce, trauma, family instability, and moral/spiritual injury. Eagle Rock exists to meet those invisible wounds that traditional systems cannot reach,” said Eagle Rock Founder and CEO Lynn Marilla. “Traditional support systems aren’t keeping up. Eagle Rock exists to change that — through faith-based, peer-led programs, we help families build resilience, heal from trauma and thrive.”Eagle Rock peer-led retreats are open at no charge to all veteran and military families, giving them practical tools to help restore marriages, strengthen families and begin the journey of healing from trauma together.The organization’s outreach has already seen strong outcomes. Of the veteran couples who completed Eagle Rock retreats in 2025, 97% said they felt a higher sense of hope, 69% reported improved marriage satisfaction and 66% said they communicated more frequently with their spouse. In addition, the retreat experience has enabled 100% of families to report significantly lower distress.Expanding to Meet Increasing NeedIn 2026, Eagle Rock will expand from a limited number of retreats to 11 full retreats per year , translating to a more than 500% growth in services. Applications have grown faster than capacity, and Eagle Rock’s nationally recognized outcomes have positioned it as one of the most effective family-based veteran programs in the country.The organization is also deepening its support network through vetted partners, including the Got Your 6 Network and Reboot Recovery, ensuring veterans and families have access to long-term, comprehensive care beyond the retreat experience.The expansion is part of the organization’s three-year capital campaign, in which it will raise $13 million to purchase a permanent Eagle Rock retreat facility, which will serve as a national center for veteran families.“Our future home will ensure stability for year-round programming, local and national outreach, increased volunteer engagement, consistency that strengthens outcomes, with the capacity to serve 20 retreats annually and over 200 families a year,” said Marilla.The first phase of the capital campaign will focus on acquiring and renovating the property, including constructing lodging, training, activity and family spaces.About Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran FamiliesThe Eagle Rock National Center for Veteran Families (formerly Eagle Rock Camp) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit providing faith-based, peer-led retreats for veteran and military families. Designed by veterans for veterans, the retreats are shaped by the voices and experiences of veterans, created to give veterans and their families a safe, supportive space free from triggering environments. Through immersive programming, therapeutic recreation, resilience training, and family-centered support, Eagle Rock helps families heal together, rebuild relationships, and rediscover hope. The organization serves families from across the country and is expanding to 11 retreats beginning in 2026. Learn more or apply at: www.EagleRockNational.org

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