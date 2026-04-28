Soberlink Named Diamond Sponsor of the AAML 2026 National Family Law Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law, is proud to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers' (AAML) 2026 National Family Law Conference. The event will take place June 25–27, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.The AAML National Family Law Conference brings together distinguished family law attorneys from across the country for an elite program focused on advancing legal expertise and professional growth. The conference offers top-tier CLE content and networking opportunities for AAML Fellows, associates, and experienced family law practitioners committed to excellence in the field.As a Diamond Sponsor, Soberlink will have a prominent presence throughout the conference, connecting with family law attorneys who regularly navigate cases involving alcohol use and monitoring. Representatives will be available throughout the event to discuss how Soberlink's alcohol monitoring technology supports legal professionals and the families they serve.For more information about the conference, visit https://www.aaml.org/event/2026-national-family-law-conference/. About Soberlink Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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