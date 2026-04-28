Brilliant By Night Names Operations Manager to Keep Pace with Rising Demand for Permanent Outdoor Lighting

Brilliant By Night has added an Operations Manager to ensure service quality as demand for permanent outdoor lighting continues to expand across Castle Rock, CO

Growth is only meaningful when your operations can back it up, this hire ensures every BBN client gets the quality and reliability they signed up for.” — said Eli Ziegler, Owner of Brilliant By Night

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliant By Night (BBN), a Castle Rock, Colorado company specializing in permanent outdoor lighting solutions, has announced the appointment of a new Operations Manager. The move comes in direct response to growing project volume across the company’s residential and commercial client base and reflects BBN’s commitment to maintaining the quality its customers count on.

Managing a growing pipeline of permanent lighting installations demands more than skilled installers in the field. It requires coordinated scheduling, clear client communication, and consistent oversight across every active project. By bringing a dedicated Operations Manager on board, BBN is building the operational foundation needed to take on greater volume without compromising the precision and care that define its work.

Brilliant By Night offers permanent lighting for any application, providing homeowners and businesses with professionally installed systems that remain in place throughout the year. Unlike seasonal lighting that must be set up and taken down repeatedly, BBN’s solutions deliver year-round functionality that can be adjusted for any season, event, or aesthetic preference. That combination of durability and flexibility has fueled consistent demand for the company’s services.

With more installations underway than at any previous point in the company’s history, this hire ensures that every client, whether a homeowner enhancing curb appeal or a business investing in long-term exterior lighting, continues to receive the same attentive, high-quality service BBN has built its name on. The new Operations Manager will serve as the central point of coordination for scheduling, field operations, and client follow-through.

A Message From the Owner

“Growth is only meaningful when your operations can back it up. Adding an Operations Manager means every project runs smoothly and every client gets the experience they deserve — no matter how busy we get,” said Eli Ziegler, Owner of Brilliant By Night.

About Brilliant By Night

Brilliant By Night (BBN) is a Castle Rock, Colorado company that provides permanent outdoor lighting solutions for residential and commercial properties. Offering permanent lighting for any application, BBN delivers professionally installed systems designed to remain in place year-round and be customized for any occasion, season, or visual preference, eliminating the hassle of repeated seasonal installation. Located at 932 Coral Ct, Castle Rock, CO, 80104, Brilliant By Night serves clients with a focus on quality, reliability, and lasting results.

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