News Release – Office of Health Care Assurance Issues $2,000 Administrative Penalty Against Reymando Fiesta, Community Care Foster Family Home Operator

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF HEALTH CARE ASSURANCE ISSUES $2,000 ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY AGAINST REYMANDO FIESTA, COMMUNITY CARE FOSTER FAMILY HOME OPERATOR

26-047

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2026

WAIPAHU, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) has issued an order against Reymando Fiesta following enforcement action for serious and substantive violations of Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Chapter 11-800.

DOH, through its contractor, Community Ties of America (CTA), confirmed that nurse consultants identified four separate, unrelated incidents in which Fiesta left Community Care Foster Family Home (CCFFH) clients unattended or without a certified caregiver.

Fiesta has been assessed a $2,000 administrative penalty and his CCFFH certificate has been revoked.

Fiesta has 20 days from receipt of the order to submit a written request for a hearing. If no request is made, the order will become final and enforceable after the 20-day period.

The DOH Office of Health Care Assurance State Licensing Section, through CTA, certifies and regulates Community Care Foster Family Homes to ensure the health, safety and welfare of individuals residing in health care facilities.

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