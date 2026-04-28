Zebra Pen Partners with Mental Health America in Support of Mental Health Month

MHA (Mental Health America) - Zebra Pen Partnership Box Giveaway

Zebra Pen USA is proud to partner with Mental Health America, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being.

Individual health and well-being are of critical importance. Over the years, we have become aware of how the act of putting pen to paper can help support mental wellness” — Ken Newman Zebra Pen Vice President of Marketing

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Pen USA is proud to partner with Mental Health America, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of all people living in the U.S, in recognition of Mental Health Month this May.

This partnership reflects shared values around mental health awareness and the importance of accessible, everyday practices that support well-being.

Together, Zebra Pen USA and Mental Health America are bringing attention to the role small, intentional habits can play in caring for mental health, including the value of putting pen to paper as a space for mindfulness, reflection, and self-expression.

“Individual health and well-being are of critical importance. Over the years, we have become aware of how the act of putting pen to paper can help support mental wellness,” says Ken Newman, Vice President of Marketing at Zebra Pen USA. “Whether it comes from softening the anxiety of an overactive schedule through bullet journaling or academic stress through colorful and thoughtful notetaking or simply to relax through sketching and coloring, pen and paper interaction and disconnecting from tech is good for the soul. As such, who better to partner with than Mental Health America.”

As a part of this exciting collaboration, writing products from Zebra Pen USA will be included in Mental Health America’s Good Day Box. Additional contents of the Good Day Box include tools designed to help with slowing down, resetting, and taking care of mental health in small, meaningful ways.

“This Mental Health Month, Mental Health America is on a mission to help people have more good days, together,” said Pierluigi Mancini, Ph.D., interim president and CEO, Mental Health America. “Creative activities like writing, drawing, and coloring can play a meaningful role in supporting mental health, and we are excited to partner with Zebra Pen to help people explore artistic strategies to support their well-being.”

With these combined efforts from both Zebra Pen USA and Mental Health America for Mental Health Month, their goals are to further educate and raise awareness of how vital mental health is through a series of dedicated social media posts, easily accessible resources, and takeaway habits and techniques throughout the month of May.

About Zebra Pen Corp.

Zebra Pen Corp. was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corp’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corp. offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them in the USA, Zebra Pen Corp. continues to leverage their knowledge and experience in writing and advancements in ink technology as exemplified by their marquee brands MILDLINER™, CLiCKART®, STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip® and more. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.

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