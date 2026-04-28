Phillips Law Foundation Sponsors Roll With Your PATHS Bowling Fundraiser to Support Youth Safety

The Phillips Law Foundation backs a community bowling event raising awareness and resources for vulnerable youth in Arizona.

We are honored to support an event that focuses on safety, empowerment, and hope for young people. When communities come together around a shared purpose, real change happens.” — Spokesperson, Phillips Law Foundation

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phillips Law Foundation has announced its sponsorship of the Roll With Your PATHS Bowling Fundraiser, a community event organized by Your PATHS to raise awareness and resources for youth safety and empowerment in Arizona.The fundraiser brings together community supporters for an evening centered on connection and purpose, with proceeds benefiting young people who face exploitation and other threats to their safety. Promotional materials for the event carry the message "Strike Out Exploitation" — a call to action that reflects the mission at the heart of the evening.Your PATHS works to help vulnerable youth reclaim their path to safety and opportunity. The Phillips Law Foundation's sponsorship is part of the foundation's broader commitment to supporting organizations that protect underserved populations and create lasting pathways forward for young people across Arizona."We are honored to support an event that focuses on safety, empowerment, and hope for young people," said a spokesperson for the Phillips Law Foundation. "When communities come together around a shared purpose, real change happens."The Phillips Law Foundation has a long history of investing in community organizations through sponsorships, partnerships, and hands-on service efforts. The foundation continues to stand alongside nonprofits and initiatives doing meaningful work to strengthen communities throughout Arizona and beyond.Community members interested in learning more about the Roll With Your PATHS fundraiser or contributing to the cause are encouraged to visit the official event page.Phillips Law Foundation

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