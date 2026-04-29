JG Wentworth Named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace for the Third Consecutive Year

USA TODAY Top Workplaces 2026 Award Badge

National honor highlights the consistency of culture amidst 50% workforce expansion.

CHESTERBROOK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JG Wentworth has been named a USA TODAY Top Workplace for the third year in a row, placing the company in the top 2% of organizations nationwide. The award is based entirely on confidential employee feedback, measuring culture, leadership, and engagement.This national recognition follows a string of recent accolades for the firm, including three consecutive years as a Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplace and a spot on USA TODAY’s 2026 list of Most Trusted Brands.“This award is a testament to the consistency of our commitment to our mission and our culture”, says Randi Sellari, Chief Executive Officer of JG Wentworth. “Earning this award as we scale, confirms that we have not lost sight of the people who make this company work. Our team, who drives the innovation that we bring to customers every day.”The recognition comes during a period of rapid growth. Since 2023, JG Wentworth has expanded its workforce by more than 50% to support a diversifying product suite—most notably the 2025 launch of its Home Equity Cashout offering and the continued scaling of its debt resolution business.ABOUT JG WENTWORTHFounded in 1991, JG Wentworth (jgwentworth.com) has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans take control of their financial futures. The company offers structured settlement and annuity payment purchasing, debt resolution, personal lending, home equity investment vehicle (Home Equity Cashout), and a financial services marketplace, all designed to give customers access to cash they need, when they need it. Headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, JG Wentworth holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot.ABOUT THE USA TODAY TOP WORKPLACES PROGRAMThe USA TODAY Top Workplaces program, produced in partnership with Energage, honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have cultivated exceptional workplace cultures based on authentic employee feedback gathered through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. For more information, visit topworkplaces.com.

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