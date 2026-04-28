Paul Gomez Joins SUR Coffee Board of Directors to Accelerate National Growth

Former Hurley CMO Paul Gomez joins SUR Coffee to drive national expansion and lifestyle brand partnerships

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUR Coffee , a California-based specialty roastery and retailer defined by its 'Relationship Coffee' model and growing network of locations , today announces the appointment of industry veteran Paul Gomez to its Board of Directors. In this pivotal role, Gomez will leverage elite action sports alliances and "Red Bull-style" lifestyle activations to transform the brand into a premier cultural movement. By integrating high-production talent collaborations and disruptive retail strategies, Gomez aims to solidify SUR as the definitive fuel for the active practitioner, bridging the gap between coastal soul and national scale. This expansion will center on authentic community hubs and high-octane brand partnerships, ensuring SUR Coffee remains the undisputed leader in lifestyle-driven beverage innovation.Gomez joins the board with over three decades of leadership experience at the intersection of lifestyle branding and global operations. He is most recognized for his 30-year career working alongside Bob Hurley, which included building Billabong and co-founding Hurley in 1999. Before his departure in 2012, Gomez served as Hurley’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and led global events for Nike’s Action Sports brands, acting as a primary architect in transitioning the brand from a grassroots surf label into a global authority.The appointment of Gomez signals SUR Coffee’s transition from a regional leader to a national competitor within the high-growth specialty coffee sector. His history of scaling premium lifestyle brands while maintaining cultural authenticity provides the operational depth necessary for the company’s next phase of market capture.“Paul Gomez has a proven ability to identify the unique soul of a brand and amplify it on a global scale,” said Mark Bell, CEO of SUR Coffee. “At SUR, we have always maintained that ‘Doing Good’ is a core business driver. Paul’s expertise in building authentic community connections will be a catalyst for our mission, allowing us to accelerate growth and market expansion.”Beyond his impact at Hurley, Gomez previously served as CEO of Podium Distribution, overseeing a diverse portfolio of brands including DVS Shoes, Matix Clothing, and Diamond Footwear. His deep understanding of complex retail ecosystems and wholesale development will be directly applied to SUR Coffee’s multi-channel growth, including its high-retention subscription model and premium retail partnerships.“SUR Coffee represents a rare combination of technical roasting excellence and a genuine, mission-driven culture that resonates with the modern consumer,” said Paul Gomez. “Throughout my career, I have focused on helping brands tell their stories authentically while achieving significant commercial growth. SUR Coffee has a rock-solid foundation, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to bring that experience to coffee enthusiasts and partners across the country.”As a member of the board, Gomez will oversee three core foundational pillars:- High-Octane Brand Alliances: Gomez is known for his "no-BS" approach and extensive industry network. Instead of standard sponsorships, Paul will tap into his network of athletes and creators to build the kind of partnerships you can’t buy, making SUR a natural part of the culture, not just another logo on a tent.- Direct-to-Consumer & Community Digital Strategy: Subscription Models are focused on the "farm-to-cup" mission, ensuring the story of the farmers is told with the same intensity as a surf film.- Retail Identity: Expansion usually kills the "cool" factor, but Gomez is focused on ensuring every new SUR location feels like a neighborhood original, keeping our coastal roots intact no matter how far we grow.The expansion strategy further leverages SUR Coffee’s proprietary "Relationship Coffee" model to scale its global impact initiatives. This includes providing solar-powered clean water via OCNWTR, rescuing and educating orphaned children through Small Steps for Compassion, and supporting youth development through the Positive Vibe Warriors and the Buena Onda community center in Baja, Mexico. By scaling the business, SUR Coffee effectively scales its ability to drive measurable social change in its sourcing communities.About SUR CoffeeFounded by veteran entrepreneur and humanitarian Mark Bell, SUR Coffee is a specialty roastery built on the principle of "Doing Good" from farm to cup. Defined by its "Relationship Coffee" model, the company works directly with farmers - from Guatemala to Tanzania - to ensure ethical sourcing and community empowerment. By merging artisanal roasting with a mission-driven culture, SUR Coffee provides a premium experience for the modern enthusiast while fostering a better world through every pour.

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