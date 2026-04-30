City Neon and Vantage LED Help Elevate the Fan Experience at West Virginia University

West Virginia University’s torch-inspired 50ft sign, with new Vantage LED double-faced FLEX V-Series 10mm RGB display, over 12 feet high and 19 feet wide, broadcasting vital messages to visitors.

WVU Hope Coliseum gets bold new signage from City Neon, including a beautiful outdoor LED display from Vantage LED.

Working with City Neon is always a win, their local insights and direct approach helped us fast-track the process and help meet a timely delivery of the project.” — David Bittenbender

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic, recently re-named Hope Coliseum at West Virginia University has served as the heartbeat for West Virginia University sports and events for over five decades. The new name represents a 10-year partnership with Hope Gas for naming rights, sponsorships and donations. To support this, City Neon USA was brought in to help design, build and install new signage with a fresh, high-energy aesthetic honoring the historic venue. The beacon for this new transformation is a beautiful 50 ft sign equipped with a rotating flame, flying WV logo, and double-faced 10mm Flex V-Series Vantage LED digital display.City Neon planned and executed the entire project through detailed coordination for permitting, removal, fabrication, delivery and installation. During this time the venue remained open and operational, no small feat considering the project also included large new signage over each of the building gate entrances. For the digital display, City Neon worked closely with Vantage LED to ensure a smooth experience for the integration, install, and long term operation of the display."Working with City Neon is always a win,” noted Vantage LED Regional Sales Manager David Bittenbender, “Their local insights and direct approach helped us fast-track the process and help meet a timely delivery of the project.”Vantage LED’s robust 7-year warranty and lifetime support were key benefits to the project, as well as their cutting-edge SM Infinity online platform allowing the display to be managed 24/7 independently from the WVU network.The display combined with the incredible modern design acts as a visual anchor for the coliseum and an inspiring experience for the public. It’s even been spotlighted in national trade publications like Sign Builder Illustrated for the unique design and build.Upgrading a historic venue like the Coliseum is only possible through the seamless collaboration of visionary partners. The community-focused drive of WVU & Hope Gas, expertise of City Neon USA, and the quality LED displays from Vantage LED creates a championship-caliber atmosphere honoring the past while building the future for the WVU Mountaineers.Wren Baker, WVU’s Athletic Director, describes the Coliseum as, “A place where big things happen.” and this was indeed a big and impactful project. When a program invests in its home with the right team of experts, everyone wins.About City Neon USA:City Neon USA is a full-service sign company with a mix of makers, thinkers, perfectionists, and proud locals who show up every day ready to build something meaningful. Built on trust, fueled by creativity, and always focused on the people behind the signs.About Vantage:Vantage LED is a U.S.-based manufacturer of innovative LED display solutions that empower organizations to communicate dynamically and effectively. Known for industry-leading energy efficiency, advanced software tools, and an unwavering commitment to customer success, Vantage LED partners with dealers and clients nationwide to deliver displays that inform, engage, and inspire.

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