LK Psychotherapy Launches Free Online Resource to Help Ontarians Recognize Early Signs of Post-Traumatic Stress

A trauma-informed therapist listens carefully during a session, helping clients in Ontario recognize early signs of post-traumatic stress. Couples therapy can help partners understand how trauma responses affect communication and emotional connection. Individuals experiencing early signs of post-traumatic stress often benefit from a calm, supportive therapy environment.

New educational guide aims to reduce stigma, increase awareness, and help individuals seek trauma-informed support sooner

We see people who have been quietly struggling for a long time, not because they didn't want help, but because they weren't sure what they were experiencing or whether it warranted reaching out.” — Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services today announced the launch of a free educational resource available on its website: Early Signs of Post-Traumatic Stress. The guide is designed to help individuals in Ontario and across Canada recognize the warning signs of post-traumatic stress in its earliest stages, when timely professional support can make the greatest difference.The resource outlines 12 of the most common early signs of post-traumatic stress, organized across four clinical categories: re-experiencing, avoidance, negative mood and thinking, and hyperarousal. Each sign is explained in clear, accessible language and accompanied by real-world examples of how it may present in daily life, as well as a plain-language explanation of the underlying nervous system response behind it.WHY THIS RESOURCE, AND WHY NOWTrauma is far more prevalent than many people realize. According to research, a significant proportion of Canadians will experience at least one traumatic event in their lifetime, and many will develop stress responses that affect their daily functioning, relationships, and wellbeing. Despite this, barriers to help-seeking remain high, including stigma, uncertainty about whether one's experiences are "serious enough," and a lack of accessible, trustworthy information.LK Psychotherapy created this resource in response to a pattern observed in clinical practice: many individuals wait months or years before seeking support, often not recognizing that what they are experiencing has a name, is understood, and is treatable."We see people who have been quietly struggling for a long time, not because they didn't want help, but because they weren't sure what they were experiencing or whether it warranted reaching out. This resource is for those people. Awareness is the first step toward healing."The guide is available at no cost on the LK Psychotherapy website and is intended for general public use, not as a diagnostic tool. It includes clear language noting that the presence of these signs does not constitute a clinical diagnosis, and it directs readers to crisis resources for those who may be in acute distress.KEY FEATURES OF THE RESOURCE12 early signs of post-traumatic stress, explained in plain, compassionate languageFour clinical categories mirroring how post-traumatic stress is understood and assessedReal-world examples for each sign to aid recognition and reduce self-doubtNervous system explanations that normalize, rather than pathologize, trauma responsesGuidance on when and how to seek professional trauma-informed supportCrisis resource information for individuals in acute distressABOUT LK PSYCHOTHERAPY & CLINICAL SERVICESLK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services is a Belleville, Ontario-based psychotherapy practice offering trauma-informed, culturally responsive mental health support for individuals, couples, and families. The practice provides specialized care for trauma, anxiety, relationship challenges, identity issues, grief, and workplace stress, delivered by Registered Psychotherapists with advanced training in evidence-based modalities including EMDR, somatic therapy, and trauma-focused CBT.Both virtual and in-person sessions are available. Many services are covered by extended health insurance plans.The free resource guide is now available at lkpsychotherapy.ca.LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services48 Dundas St West, Belleville, OntarioPhone: (613) 813-9529Website: lkpsychotherapy.ca

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