Joined Bio Launches New Platform Capabilities that Put Participants in Control of Their Complete Health Picture

Joined Bio is accelerating medical breakthroughs by connecting empowered patients with researchers who need them.

Features let participants view connected medical records and self-report health data in one place, creating a fuller picture that drives smarter study matching

We wanted participants to be able to see their full medical picture in one place, and to know that the profile they're contributing to research actually reflects that full picture.” — Jill Mullan, Co-CEO Joined Bio

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joined Bio , the AI-powered direct-to-patient research platform, today announced two new capabilities that put participants in control of their complete health picture and connect them to research that's genuinely relevant to them.The first feature, Complete Health Record, allows participants who have linked their healthcare systems to view a unified summary of their medical history directly within their Joined Bio account. Rather than navigating multiple patient portals or tracking down records from different providers, participants now have a single, consolidated view of the health data they've shared with the platform.The second feature, Self-Reported Health Data, opens a new channel for participants to contribute health details directly, whether or not they've connected any external records. From current medications and supplements to allergies and family history, self-reported health data helps ensure a participant's profile reflects the full scope of their health experience, not just what appears in a connected record at any given moment."Most people don't see a single doctor in a single system anymore," said Jill Mullan, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Joined Bio. "They have a specialist here, a primary care provider there, maybe a telehealth provider on top of that, and none of those records talk to each other. We wanted participants to be able to see their full medical picture in one place, and to know that the profile they're contributing to research actually reflects that full picture."The Self-Reported Health Data feature addresses a gap that even well-connected health records can leave open. "Connected records are a powerful starting point, but a participant's health profile is often more nuanced than what any EHR captures at a given moment," said Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Joined Bio. "Someone may have started a new medication, changed their supplement regimen, or have a family history that's highly relevant to a specific study. Self-reported health data lets participants keep that information current and complete, and that directly translates into better, more precise study matching."Together, the two features give participants meaningful agency over how they're represented on the platform and give life sciences organizations access to richer, more complete participant profiles when recruiting for studies.Participants can access both features by creating and logging into their Joined Bio account at www.joined.bio About Joined BioJoined Bio is accelerating medical discovery by connecting empowered patients with the researchers who need their unique contributions. The company's technology platform enables individuals to contribute biospecimens, health data, and real-world insights that advance the development of new treatments, while receiving fair compensation for their participation. By making research participation as simple as e-commerce, Joined Bio has built the infrastructure for the next generation of medical breakthroughs. Learn more at www.joined.bio

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