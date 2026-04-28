4KIDS Responds to Decline in Florida Foster Homes with a Proven Model for Stability and Restoration

As the number of foster homes drops statewide, 4KIDS advances a holistic approach that helps children experience the full expression of home.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report highlighting a sharp decline in licensed foster homes across Florida is bringing renewed attention to a growing challenge facing vulnerable children. According to statewide data, the number of foster homes has dropped significantly in recent years—leaving many children without access to stable, family-based care.For 4KIDS, a Florida-based nonprofit serving children and families for nearly 30 years, the moment presents both a call to awareness and a clear path forward.“While the number of available homes may be decreasing, the deeper issue is not just access to placement, it’s access to the right kind of home,” said Andrew Holmes, President of 4KIDS. “A child deserves more than a placement. They deserve to experience the fullest expression of home—where healing begins, identity is restored, and hope takes root.”From Placement to True StabilityFamilies supported by 4KIDS experience a 1.2x placement stability rate compared to the state’s 4.9x rate, reflecting stronger continuity for children and fewer disruptions in care. This stability is the result of intentional preparation, ongoing training, and relational support that empowers families to navigate complex needs with confidence.4KIDS is responding to this trend by focusing not only on recruiting foster families but equipping them to remain committed for the long journey of care.Rather than viewing foster care as a temporary intervention, 4KIDS frames it as part of a broader architecture of healing—one that prioritizes long-term restoration over short-term solutions.Expanding What “Home” Can Look LikeIn addition to traditional foster care, 4KIDS has pioneered 4KIDS Family Style Homes, a distinct model designed for children who are often the hardest to place, including teens, sibling groups, and those with advanced medical or behavioral needs.Unlike traditional group homes with rotating staff, Family Style Homes are led by live-in house parents who create a consistent, family-focused environment. This model offers children the stability of daily life together, shared meals, routines, and relationships, restoring dignity and connection in a way institutional care cannot.Ongoing Support That Sustains FamiliesRecognizing that foster parenting requires more than initial training, 4KIDS provides continuous, wraparound support to ensure families are not navigating the journey alone.This includes:Access to EPIC clinicians for individual and family therapyCommunity and connection through 4KIDS events and peer supportHopeConnect™, a digital platform delivering trauma-informed, biblically-based parenting resourcesTogether, these resources form a comprehensive support system that strengthens families and leads to better outcomes for children.A Holistic Restoration MovementAs Florida grapples with declining foster home availability, 4KIDS is inviting communities to look beyond the numbers and into the deeper opportunity.“This is not simply about solving a shortage,” Holmes added. “It’s about building something better. We are part of a holistic restoration movement—one that moves from rescue to restoration, and from temporary care to lasting transformation.”For 4KIDS, the heart remains clear: Home. More than a place. For more information about how to join the movement, visit www.4KIDS.us About 4KIDS4KIDS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in difficult places. As a leader in the Holistic Restoration Movement, 4KIDS collaborates with individuals, local churches, and community partners to help ensure that every child has the chance to experience the steady assurance of home. In 2026, 4KIDS expanded its three decades of clinical expertise to the community by launching its first social enterprise, HEAL Online, an Online Christian Therapy platform. Visit www.HEAL.Online to learn more.For more information and resources about 4KIDS access the 4KIDS Press Kit

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