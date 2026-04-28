WoundScribe AI Launches WoundScribe-on-Wheels, the First AI-Native Platform Built for Mobile Wound Care Providers

New program gives mobile wound care companies AI-powered imaging, automated documentation, and billing, returning 3 to 4 hours a day to clinicians in the field.

I wish I had access to this technology in 2003! It gives mobile providers the infrastructure to do what they do best: get to the patient, deliver great care, let the platform handle everything else.” — Desmond Bell, DPM, CWS, President, WoundScribe AI

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WoundScribe AI today announced the launch of WoundScribe-on-Wheels, a dedicated program and platform built specifically for mobile wound care companies and independent wound clinicians who deliver care wherever patients live — in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, group homes, and private residences. Designed to eliminate the operational and clinical barriers that have long limited mobile wound care at scale, WoundScribe-on-Wheels represents the first AI-native solution purpose-built for the unique demands of care delivery on the road.

The program is led by Dr. Desmond Bell, DPM, CWS, President of WoundScribe AI and founder of Wound Care on Wheels, one of the country’s first mobile wound care services. In 2005, Dr. Bell pioneered the mobile wound care model after watching patients endure unnecessary ambulance transports simply to receive routine wound management. The concept proved sound, but the technology of the era did not support it. Charting was manual and exhausting, and there were no standardized billing pathways for mobile providers. Clinicians in the field had no safety net — no shared intelligence, no automation, no backup. What should have been a scalable national model remained a vision constrained by its time.

A Day in the Life: What WoundScribe-on-Wheels Changes for Clinicians in the Field

Mobile wound care clinicians face a daily reality that clinic-based providers rarely encounter: they are constantly moving, often working alone, managing multiple patient stops across facilities and homes, and carrying the full documentation burden in their heads until they can sit down and chart — often late into the evening.

WoundScribe-on-Wheels transforms that experience from the first patient stop to the last:

At the bedside — Point-n-Capture Wound Imaging: The clinician simply points their phone at the wound. WoundScribe’s AI imaging automatically detects wound borders, measures dimensions with clinical precision, and generates a comprehensive wound description — all in seconds. No ruler, no manual measurements, and no dictating descriptions on the fly. Objective, consistent, defensible wound documentation is generated at every visit, regardless of which clinician is in the room.

During the visit — Ambient Conversation Capture: As the clinician assesses the patient and speaks with facility staff, WoundScribe’s Scribe AI Agent listens in the background. There is no need to stop and take notes, pause to document, or try to recall details later. The full clinical encounter is captured as it happens.

On the road between stops — Documentation Happens Automatically: While the clinician drives to the next facility, WoundScribe is working. Visit notes, SOAP documentation, procedure notes, and visit summaries are being drafted in the background from the recorded encounter and imaging data.

End of day — Charts Ready to Review and Submit: By the time the clinician returns to the office or opens their laptop at home, the day’s charts are drafted, organized, coded, and ready for a quick review. What used to take three to four hours of end-of-day charting takes minutes. Notes meet audit-ready standards with greater than 95% accuracy before the clinician ever touches them.

The cumulative impact: mobile wound care clinicians using WoundScribe-on-Wheels recover 3 to 4 hours every single workday. Those hours can be reinvested in seeing additional patients and growing revenue, maintaining the energy and focus that demanding field work requires, or simply returning home on time after a day spent delivering high-quality care across multiple locations.

The WoundScribe-on-Wheels Platform: AI Agents Built for the Field

WoundScribe-on-Wheels brings the full suite of WoundScribe’s AI agent architecture into mobile care settings. Each agent addresses a specific barrier that has historically limited mobile wound care providers:

- Ambient AI Agent (Scribe AI)

- AI-Powered Wound Imaging Agent

- Healing Trajectory AI Agent

- Charting AI Agent

- Automated Wound Care Billing and Coding AI Agent

- Patient Education AI Agent (Pingoo)

Why This Matters for Mobile Wound Care Companies

For mobile wound care operators looking to license a platform that grows with their business, WoundScribe-on-Wheels delivers measurable impact across every dimension of the operation:

Capacity and revenue: Recovering 3 to 4 hours of daily documentation time per clinician directly translates into additional patient visits, expanded geographic coverage, and increased billable activity — without adding headcount.

Consistency and quality: Point-n-Capture imaging and AI-assisted clinical decision support standardize care quality across all clinicians and all locations, reducing the variability that comes with a distributed mobile workforce.

Compliance and protection: Audit-ready documentation and intelligent coding eliminate the reimbursement risk that has historically threatened mobile wound care practices, particularly under CMS’s evolving scrutiny.

Clinician retention: Returning meaningful time to clinicians at the end of every workday reduces burnout, supports work-life balance, and makes a mobile wound care practice a more sustainable and attractive place to build a career.

“WoundScribe was built AI-first, by design — not as an afterthought. WoundScribe-on-Wheels brings that same architecture directly into the field. For the first time, mobile wound care companies have a platform that handles imaging, documentation, coding, and clinical support as a single integrated system — one that works as hard as the clinicians using it.”

— Shayan Mashatian, Founder & CEO, WoundScribe AI

Licensing and Program Access

WoundScribe-on-Wheels is available for licensing by mobile wound care companies, independent mobile wound clinicians, and healthcare organizations delivering wound care across non-clinic settings. The program includes dedicated onboarding, mobile-optimized workflows, and ongoing clinical and compliance support tailored to the mobile care environment.

Mobile wound care operators interested in a live demonstration or licensing inquiry can visit www.WoundScribe.AI or contact Dr. Desmond Bell and the WoundScribe team directly.

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