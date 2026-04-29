AHHC Celebrates Excellence in Home and Hospice Care at 2026 H.O.M.E. Awards

Michelle White, DNP, RN, CNL; Dr. Ben Thompson, MD; Charles Carter; Kiara Gaston, CNA I; April Blizzard, RN, BSN, CHPN; Lisa Stewart-Ray; and Gwen Whitley

Celebrating excellence in home care, home health, and hospice

RALEIGH/DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC) held its 2026 H.O.M.E. Awards at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel during the 54th Annual AHHC Convention & Expo. The awards—standing for Honoring Outstanding Merit and Excellence—recognize individuals who serve as the backbone of North Carolina’s home care and hospice community.Tim Rogers, President & CEO of AHHC, presented the following honors.The Ellen B. Winston Award: Gwen WhitleyThe prestigious Ellen B. Winston Award was presented to Gwen Whitley, Immediate Past President/CEO of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, for a lifetime of dedication to home care and hospice.Leadership: Rising from Clinical Director of Intake to CEO, Whitley expanded services across southeastern North Carolina.Innovation: She spearheaded the LifeCare Memory Partners program for individuals with dementia.Quality: Under her guidance, the agency achieved a Five-Star Medicare Rating, a distinction held by only 8% of hospices nationwide.Legacy: Whitley is respected for a "people-first" culture and remains a dedicated advocate in retirement.Kathie C. Smith Career Advancement Award: April BlizzardThe first-ever Kathie C. Smith Career Advancement Award was presented to April Blizzard, RN, BSN, CHPN, of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. The award honors the legacy of Kathie C. Smith, AHHC’s longtime Senior VP of Home Care and State Relations at AHHC. Kathie is known for her fierce advocacy and quality care.Beginning in medical records 30 years ago, April transitioned through every level of clinical care - CNA, LPN, and finally RN.April earned her BSN and CHPN certification while working full-time and caregiving for her parents during their serious illness.Today, she supports over 200 clinical staff and continues to shape the future of hospice care by managing a Nurse Aide Training Program that creates career pathways for the next generation of caregivers.Sherry Leigh Thomas Nurse of the Year: Michelle WhiteMichelle White, DNP, RN, CNL, Director of Home and Transitional Care at Cone Health, Home Care Providers, was named Nurse of the Year. She was recognized for her clinical leadership and dedication to providing transitional care services. Beyond internal operations, she has significantly elevated the industry by authoring training curricula and serving as a tireless educator and advocate for workforce development within AHHC.Physician of the Year: Ben Thompson, MDDr. Ben Thompson, MD, National Medical Director for Workforce Development and Strategy at Gentiva Hospice, received the Physician of the Year Award. Dr. Ben Thompson was honored for his clinical championship of home-based care. Beyond his standard duties, he founded the Hospice and Palliative Medicine Virtual Didactic Series and a regional fellowship program, ensuring the next generation of physicians is well-equipped to serve patients with complex needs, including those facing homelessness or substance use disorders.Nurse Aide of the Year: Kiara GastonKiara Gaston, CNA I, Home Health Aide at Gentiva Hospice, was celebrated for her quiet, profound impact. Her dedication was most visibly demonstrated when she coordinated a deeply meaningful final visit for two sisters in hospice care, ensuring the emotional connection was preserved despite physical decline. Currently balancing her clinical duties with prerequisites for an Associate Degree in Nursing and her CHPNA certification, Gaston represents the future of nursing through her blend of technical skill and humble, heart-led service.Volunteer of the Year: Charles CarterCharles Carter, a hospice volunteer with Hospice of the Piedmont, was recognized for his selfless commitment to supporting patients and families. A pillar of his community for over two decades, Charles Carter serves as an extension of the professional care team. In 2025 alone, he provided over 7,300 miles of travel to assist patients with errands, home maintenance, and companionship.Family Caregiver of the Year:Lisa Stewart-Ray, nominated by Duke Home Care & Hospice, was recognized for her extraordinary devotion to her aging parents. Over the past year, she navigated the complexities of Multiple Sclerosis and dialysis care, training herself to operate specialized medical equipment to ensure her parents remained in the comfort of their own home. Her ability to balance her own professional life with the intensive demands of full-time caregiving—always with grace and patience—serves as an inspiration to families across the state.To read the full press release visit: ahhcnc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.