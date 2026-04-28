naturemary Secures National Distribution with McKesson Canada, Unlocking Access to Thousands of Pharmacies

Image of +Therapy Roll On Image of Founder Sonia Mary Kalra

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- naturemary , a Canadian plant-based wellness company developing innovative topical pain relief solutions, today announced a major milestone in its national expansion with McKesson Canada, one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical and healthcare distributors.This development enables naturemary products to be distributed through McKesson’s national network, giving pharmacies across Canada streamlined access to the company’s growing line of plant-derived topical pain relief productsdesigned to support muscle, joint, and headache relief.McKesson Canada supplies pharmaceuticals, health products, and medical supplies to thousands of pharmacies, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the country, making this partnership a significant step forward in naturemary’s mission to deliver natural, science-inspired pain relief solutions to Canadians.“This is an incredibly important milestone for naturemary,” said Kapil Kalra, President and Co-Founder of naturemary. “Being established as a McKesson vendor allows pharmacies across Canada to easily access and order our products through one of the most trusted distribution networks in healthcare. It represents a major step in scaling our national footprint and making our products more accessible to patients seeking natural alternatives for pain relief.”naturemary’s product breakthrough platform was developed through research into plant-derived compounds and their interaction with biological pathways involved in pain and inflammation. The company’s formulations leverage naturally occurring terpenes and other plant-based ingredients to support localized relief directly at the site of discomfort.Founded by CEO and biologist Sonia Kalra, naturemary has quickly gained traction with retailers and pharmacies across Canada as consumer demand grows for effective wellness products that combine natural ingredients with science-informed formulations.“With growing awareness around natural approaches to health and recovery, pharmacies are actively seeking innovative solutions that meet patient demand,” said Kalra. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between natural wellness and clinically informed product development, and this milestone helps us accelerate that mission. Across Canada alone, there are more than 5 million women between the ages of 35 and 65, many navigating perimenopause and menopause, where headaches, muscle aches, inflammation, and hormone-related pain are common daily challenges. At the same time, a growing number of men are seeking effective, non-systemic options for relief from muscle and joint pain associated with work, sport, and active lifestyles. By expanding our reach through national pharmacy distribution, we are helping ensure that more Canadians have access to natural, plant-based solutions that support comfort, recovery, and overall wellbeing.”The McKesson vendor approval positions naturemary for continued growth as the company expands distribution, builds pharmacist education programs, and introduces additional products designed to support recovery, wellness, and everyday health.“This milestone is about much more than distribution,” Wayne Miller, Chief Revenue Officer added. “It represents the infrastructure needed to scale. With McKesson’s network, we can now support independent pharmacies and major retail banners across Canada while continuing to invest in product innovation, education, and consumer awareness.”naturemary products are currently available in pharmacies and retailers across Canada and online at www.naturemary.com About naturemarynaturemary is a Canadian wellness brand focused on developing plant-based topical solutions designed to support pain relief, recovery, and overall wellbeing. Inspired by nature and informed by science, the company’s formulations harness plant-derived compounds to deliver localized relief while prioritizing safety, quality, and effectiveness.For more information, visit:Media Contact:

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