EL-JAY: Global Entertainer Signs Distribution Deal & Releases new Single 'Special Project'

Single Release Cover - Special Project

3X Billboard charting artist expands his influence across Music, Film, & Culture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Elliot Michael “ EL-JAY ” Woods is stepping into a defining new chapter in his career, bridging Music, Film, & Culture officially securing a distribution deal with Roc Nation alongside new management under Fully Focused Management LLC, led by CEO Mark Vixama. This strategic alignment marks a major milestone, positioning EL-JAY for significant growth and expanded industry reach.With momentum building, EL-JAY is preparing for a wave of major performances and releases, further solidifying his presence in the music industry. At the forefront of this next phase is his highly anticipated new single, “ Special Project ," produced by Grammy-nominated Benji Frank$, scheduled to be released May 1st, 2026. The track reflects both his personal journey and artistic evolution, setting the tone for what’s to come.“Special Project” is a smooth R&B/pop record with a rhythmic hip-hop edge, blending infectious melodies with a confident, late-night energy reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s playful sensuality and precision. With Billboard chart success, a rapidly expanding global audience exceeding 4.8 million followers, over 15 million weekly impressions, electrifying performances, and full creative ownership, EL-JAY is redefining the blueprint for the modern independent superstar.“This next chapter is about elevation in every way—sound, vision, and impact,” says EL-JAY. “I’ve put everything into this music, and I’m ready for the world to experience it.”Beyond music, EL-JAY is a visionary creator and executive producer, currently producing and starring in the upcoming feature film Triumph under his film production company, Pinnacle Wave Studios. He also owns and operates Starz Music Group Entertainment, maintaining full ownership and control over his music, brand, and distribution.EL-JAY is the founder of LA STARZ INC., a nonprofit that empowers underserved communities through arts, mentorship, and opportunity. The organization hosts celebrity basketball games and school events to raise funds for youth programs, while also inspiring students through mentorship and motivational speaking.As EL-JAY enters this new era, his partnership with Roc Nation and Fully Focused Management LLC signals not only opportunity, but a clear path toward sustained success at the highest level. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music and the excitement surrounding “Special Project” continues to build as EL-JAY gears up for its release. With a rapidly growing fanbase and strong industry backing, the stage is set for a breakout moment.EL-JAY represents a rare combination of talent, influence, and scalability making him a standout choice for the next wave of mainstream success. Followers can stay connected with the rising star on Spotify, Instagram , Tik Tok, YouTube, and Facebook.For more information and exclusive updates on EL-JAY projects, visit the official website at https://el-jay.com ABOUT EL-JAYEL-JAY is a genre-defining pop, R&B, and hip-hop artist, multi-hyphenate creator, and emerging business mogul at the forefront of the next generation of independent entertainment. A 3x Billboard-charting artist and 3x award winner, EL-JAY has built a powerful cross-platform presence spanning music, film, and culture establishing himself as both a global artist and a vertically integrated brand.Raised between Los Angeles and Michigan, EL-JAY embodies a rare dual perspective, blending West Coast influence with Midwest authenticity. As the son of double-platinum R&B icon Rome (“I Belong to You”), he was born into musical legacy.

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