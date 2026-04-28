A&R Group Appoints Robert Avila as President of Hospitality

Robert Avila, President of Hospitality, A&R Group

Avila brings extensive experience in hospitality operations and will lead A&R Group’s growing hotel portfolio.

GULF SHORES, AL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A&R Group is proud to highlight Robert Avila as President of Hospitality, where he oversees operations across the company’s expanding portfolio of hotel properties. With a focus on team development, operational performance, and guest experience, Avila plays a key role in driving success at the property level.

Avila leads daily operations including revenue management, sales, housekeeping, maintenance, and overall property performance. He also oversees financial performance, including forecasting, month-end reporting, and communication with ownership and investment partners.

Beyond operations, Avila fosters a culture of collaboration and engagement across property teams. Through shared communication and team-wide recognition, leaders celebrate milestones, share successes, and stay connected—reinforcing alignment across the organization.

Under his leadership, A&R Group’s hospitality teams remain engaged in the communities they serve, supporting local events and initiatives that strengthen connections between each property and its surrounding market.

A key differentiator of A&R Group’s approach is its fully integrated model, bringing development, design, construction, and hospitality operations together under one roof. This structure enables streamlined communication, increased efficiency, and alignment across all phases of each project.

“One of the things that really drew me to A&R Group is our fully integrated approach,” said Avila. “With development, design, construction, and operations all working together in-house, we’re able to stay aligned, move quickly, and ensure everyone understands what’s happening across the portfolio. That level of collaboration makes a meaningful difference in how we operate.”

“It’s important to us that our teams feel connected and take pride in their properties,” he added. “When you have strong communication and engaged teams, it directly impacts both performance and the guest experience.”

About A&R Group

A&R Group is a vertically integrated hospitality platform focused on developing and operating high-performing hotel assets across the Southeast. By aligning development, design, construction, and operations under one structure, the company maintains control across the full lifecycle of each asset—driving consistency, efficiency, and long-term performance. Founded with a single hotel in Scottsboro, Alabama, A&R has grown into a multi-division platform partnering with leading global brands while maintaining a disciplined, execution-focused approach to growth.

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