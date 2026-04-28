Bellus Academy Makes History at the 2026 Premiere Anaheim Competition

At the 2026 Premiere Anaheim Competition, Bellus Academy made history! Four Bellus students and an educator took home wins in their respective categories.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellus Academy made history at the 2026 Premiere Anaheim Competition , one of the most prestigious beauty and barbering events worldwide. A premier platform for North American talent, four Bellus Academy students and one educator brought home wins in their respective categories at the highly-regarded competition.The Premiere Anaheim competition was held from February 1 - 2, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Bellus Academy brought their largest sponsored team to the Premiere Anaheim to date. The school sponsored and supported 10 students and one educator in the competition at one of the most respected industry events in the world.Competitors from Bellus Academy walked away from the competition floor with both medals and confidence. Robin Sloan Grepo, Spa Nail Educator from Bellus’ El Cajon campus, said of the experience, “I’m beyond proud of all the students who said yes to this experience, showed up, learned, and earned wins along the way. When our students rise, we all rise together. See you next year!"At the Premiere Anaheim, the Nailympia Anaheim welcomed 83 competitors across 252 seats, representing countries from around the world, including Russia, Italy, Canada, Slovenia, Japan, France, Brazil, and more. Against that international field, Bellus Academy students competed in Division 1 (Novice) and Division 2 (Apprentice). Three Bellus students from the school’s El Cajon campus won medals in the nail competition: Aaliyah Sagal (2nd Place, Pedicure Poster), Madison Sao (3rd Place, Manicure Poster), Lauryn Silva (3rd Place, Reality Nails), and educator Robin Sloan Grepo also took home a medal (3rd Place, Pedicure Poster - Division 2).At the Premiere Anaheim’s Student Barber Battle, competitors went head-to-head in a live, high-stakes environment that mimicked real-world industry standards. The barbering battle - sponsored by Level 3 and JRL - tested not just technical skill, but preparation, professionalism, and the ability to perform under pressure. Each contestant worked on a live model, completed the entire cut and style during the competition window, and was judged visually by industry professionals using a scored point system. Bellus was proud of the school’s four student competitors, and one - Jeremy Dubose, from the Chula Vista campus - took home 3rd place in the competition.Beyond the competition, Bellus Academy students immersed themselves in the full Premiere Anaheim experience: attending 180+ educational classes, mingling with 115+ educators and influencers, and experiencing 120+ exhibiting brands. Students networked with national and local brands, connected with industry professionals, received deep discounts on professional tools and products, and gained a rare behind-the-scenes look at where the beauty industry is heading.Bellus Academy offers hybrid schedules, externships, and career-aligned certifications from Cosmetology to Spa Nail Technician. Bellus Academy’s advanced programs include specialized certifications in lash extensions, hair extensions, and oncology skincare all backed by premium student kits, strong industry partnerships, and real client experience. Students benefit from opportunities to train on real clients in a real-world setting under the supervision of licensed instructors.For more information about Bellus Academy, visit www.bellusacademy.edu . To speak with Bellus Academy’s Admissions team, call (888) 990-7094.

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