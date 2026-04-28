Fancy Pansy Floral to Design the Arrangements for the Vail Valley Foundation’s Diamond Ball

Fancy Pansy Floral in Avon, CO, will bring its artistry to the Vail Valley Foundation’s Diamond Ball, one of the region’s most celebrated annual charity galas.

The Diamond Ball is one of the most iconic events in the Vail Valley, and we are honored to bring our floral artistry to an evening that gives back to this community.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Pansy Floral has been selected to design and provide the floral arrangements for the Vail Valley Foundation’s Diamond Ball, one of the most prestigious charity galas in the Colorado mountain region. The selection marks a natural pairing between two pillars of the Vail Valley community, a foundation whose annual Diamond Ball sets the standard for philanthropic elegance in the region, and a floral studio that has long embodied the artistry and spirit of the mountains it calls home.

The Diamond Ball is a signature fundraising event hosted by the Vail Valley Foundation, drawing community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters from across the region and beyond. As the chosen floral partner, Fancy Pansy will design arrangements that complement the grandeur of the evening, transforming the event space with florals that capture the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Every detail, from centerpieces to accent pieces, will reflect the studio’s signature style. Guests can expect a floral arrangement from the best florist in Vail, CO, crafted with the same care and creative intention the studio applies to every commission it accepts.

For Fancy Pansy, the engagement is an extension of the studio’s deep roots in the community it serves. With a clientele spanning Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, and Edwards, the studio has built its reputation through individualized floral design for all occasions, from mountain weddings and corporate events to birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday arrangements across the Vail Valley. Being entrusted with an event of this scale and significance reflects the confidence the region’s leading organizations place in Fancy Pansy’s creative and logistical capabilities.

A Message From the Owner

“The Diamond Ball is one of the most iconic events in the Vail Valley, and we are honored to bring our floral artistry to an evening that gives back to this community. Every arrangement we design for this gala will reflect the beauty of this place and the generosity of the people who make the Vail Valley so extraordinary.” said Frankie Sheridan, Owner

About Fancy Pansy Floral

Fancy Pansy is the premier flower shop for Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, and the surrounding Vail Valley. Specializing in individualized floral design for all occasions, from mountain weddings and special events to corporate functions and everyday arrangements, the studio serves clients throughout the region with care and craftsmanship. Fancy Pansy is located at 51 Beaver Creek Place, Unit 2 Avon, CO 81620, USA, and is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.fancy-pansy.com or call 970-470-4182.

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