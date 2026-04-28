NERDS ON SITE INC. REPORTS Q3 FY2026 RESULTS: RETURN TO PROFITABILITY AND CONTINUED REVENUE MOMENTUM

NERD RETURNS TO PROFITABILITY AND CONTINUED REVENUE MOMENTUM

Nerds On Site Inc (CSE:NERD)

Our return to profitability is a defining moment for NERD. We believe we're still in the early innings of a very large market opportunity to deliver long-term value to our Clients and shareholders.”” — Charlie Regan

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (“NOS” or the “Company”) (CSE: NERD), a leading managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada and the United States, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026.

The Company delivered continued revenue growth, improved margins, and a return to quarterly profitability, reflecting disciplined execution, a strengthening recurring revenue base, and ongoing demand for cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Q3 FY2026 Financial Highlights

For the three months ended February 28, 2026:

• Revenue increased to $3,284,428, up 9% from $3,004,549 in the prior year period

• Gross profit rose to $861,370, with gross margin improving to 26% (from 23%)

• SG&A expenses declined 16%, improving to 23% of revenue (from 30%)

• Net income reached $51,877, compared to a net loss of $198,156 last year

• Earnings per share improved to $0.0006, compared to a loss of $0.0022

For the nine months ended February 28, 2026:

• Revenue increased to $10,077,870, up 18% year-over-year

• Gross profit rose to $2,526,147, with stable margins of 25%

• SG&A expenses decreased 7%, improving to 25% of revenue (from 32%)

• Net loss reduced significantly to $280,840, compared to $559,211 in the prior year

• Operating cash usage improved dramatically to $104,135, versus $693,709 in the prior period

These results highlight meaningful operational progress and improved financial discipline across the organization.

Return to Profitability Marks Key Inflection Point

The Company’s return to quarterly net profitability represents a critical milestone in its evolution.

This improvement was driven by:

• Growth in recurring revenue from business clients in Canada

• Enhanced cost management and operational efficiency

• A more favorable product mix and improved sourcing strategies

• Continued leverage from the Company’s scalable service model

Management views this quarter as an important step toward sustained profitability.

Recurring Revenue Model Driving Stability and Growth

Nerds On Site continues to benefit from its high-visibility recurring revenue model, which is foundational to its business strategy.

During the nine-month period:

• Business recurring revenue in Canada increased by 17%

• The Company served over 10,000 customers annually, with 130,000+ clients served since inception

• Recurring service agreements continue to provide predictable cash flow and long-term client relationships

This model positions the Company to generate consistent revenue while scaling efficiently across markets.

Operational Efficiency and Margin Expansion

The Company achieved significant improvements in cost structure, with SG&A reductions driven by:

• Lower payroll and operational costs within NOS Technical Services

• Timing efficiencies in business development spending

• Continued optimization of internal systems and processes

Gross margin expansion to 26% in the quarter reflects:

• Improved pricing from suppliers

• Strategic sourcing initiatives

• Increased contribution from higher-margin service revenues

These improvements demonstrate the Company’s ability to scale profitably while maintaining service quality.

CEO Charlie Regan commented:

“Our return to profitability this quarter is a defining moment for Nerds On Site. We’ve spent decades humanizing technology, and today we’re scaling that vision across Canada and deeper into USA. This quarter’s profitability is not the destination— Nerds On Site is transitioning from a growth story into a performance story. Our platform, our people, and our model are designed for a world where trust, speed, and security are everything. We believe we are still in the early innings of a very large market opportunity to deliver long-term value to our Clients and shareholders.”

Market Position and Industry Tailwinds

Management believes the Company is well positioned within a rapidly evolving IT landscape:

• Increasing cybersecurity threats are driving demand for managed services

• The shift to hybrid and remote work environments continues to accelerate IT complexity

• SMEs are increasingly outsourcing IT to trusted managed service providers

Nerds On Site’s combination of:

• A distributed “eNerd” contractor network

• A proprietary ERP platform (IAMANERD)

• A strong recurring revenue base

provides a scalable and differentiated operating model.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of February 28, 2026:

• Cash and cash equivalents: $225,535

• Total assets: $1,111,055

• Total liabilities: $3,286,241

The Company improved its operating cash flow significantly, reducing cash used in operations by nearly $590,000 year-over-year.

While a working capital deficiency remains, management is focused on:

• Continued revenue growth

• Cost discipline

• Access to capital as needed

to support long-term stability and expansion.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Nerds On Site is focused on:

• Driving sustained profitability through operational leverage

• Expanding recurring revenue streams

• Growing its presence in the United States market

• Strengthening its position in cybersecurity and managed services

Management believes that the Company’s improving financial performance, combined with strong industry demand, positions it well for continued growth and value creation.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc. is a managed IT and cybersecurity service provider delivering technology solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada and the United States. The Company operates a network of highly skilled IT professionals (“eNerds”) supported by its proprietary ERP platform, enabling scalable, efficient, and customer-focused service delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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