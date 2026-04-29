The Costigan Group Appoints Chad Rabello to Lead Relocation Division, Expanding Advisory Services in Middle Tennessee

Chad Rabello, Relocation Director at The Costigan Group at Compass Nashville

The Costigan Group launches a relocation division led by Chad Rabello, supporting clients relocating to Nashville and Williamson County

After making the move myself from California to Tennessee, I realized there needed to be a true advisory model around relocation to make the process easier for clients.” — Chad Rabello

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Costigan Group at Compass, led by Nashville RealtorJack Costigan, today announced the launch of its Relocation Division, a dedicated platform designed to serve clients moving to Middle Tennessee from out of state. The division will be led by Chad Rabello, who joins the team as a Williamson County real estate specialist.The launch comes as relocation to Middle Tennessee continues to accelerate, with buyers from markets such as California, New York, and other high-cost areas seeking more favorable tax environments, lifestyle flexibility, and long-term investment opportunities. Areas including Brentwood, Franklin, Nolensville, and College Grove have emerged as top destinations for relocating buyers, driving sustained demand across the region.Rabello brings a unique perspective to the role, having personally relocated from California to Tennessee, along with a proven track record of over $200 million in real estate sales. His firsthand experience navigating a cross-country move, combined with his background in client advisory, has led to the development of a structured relocation process designed to simplify what is often a complex and fragmented experience.“Launching the relocation division was a natural next step as we continue working with more clients moving to Middle Tennessee,” said Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass. “Chad went through the process himself—moving from California to Tennessee—and built a system around it. Combined with his experience and over $200 million in sales, he’s created a true advisory model that makes cross-country and out-of-state moves seamless for our clients.”Rabello has developed a strong focus on Williamson County real estate, where many relocating buyers are choosing to settle due to its combination of proximity to Nashville, highly regarded school systems, and overall quality of life. His approach blends local market expertise with a consultative style, helping clients navigate everything from neighborhood selection and property strategy to long-term value and lifestyle alignment.As the division launches, Rabello will lead its growth and execution, working closely with inbound relocation clients and referrals while advising on residential, luxury, and investment opportunities throughout the Middle Tennessee real estate market.“The Middle Tennessee real estate market continues to attract buyers from across the country, but making the right move here requires more than just finding a home,” said Rabello. “After making the move myself from California to Tennessee, I realized there needed to be a true advisory model around relocation—something structured that actually makes the process easier. That’s what we’ve built here, and it’s designed to help clients move with clarity and confidence from start to finish.”The Relocation Division is designed to function as a full-service advisory platform, guiding clients through each stage of the move—from initial market education and location selection to property acquisition and long-term planning. By combining local expertise with a structured process, the division aims to reduce uncertainty and provide a more streamlined experience for clients transitioning into a new market.The Costigan Group at Compass continues to expand its presence across Middle Tennessee, driven by a modern, data-driven approach to real estate and a focus on high-level client advisory. Known for its work in relocation, luxury homes, and investment real estate, the team has built a reputation for delivering a more structured, strategic experience—helping clients make confident decisions in one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in the country.For more information about moving to Middle Tennessee, Williamson County real estate, or to connect with RealtorChad Rabello and The Costigan Group, visit jackcostiganrealestate.com.

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