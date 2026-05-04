i-GENTIC AI Expands GENIE to Enforce Full FDA Compliance Lifecycle for Life Sciences

i-GENTIC AI is a real-time agentic governance OS for life sciences Zahra Timsah, founder & CEO of i-GENTIC AI®. Richard D. Daniels, former Kaiser Permanente CIO & Board Member at CSAA Insurance and Fastly (left) Scott Howell, former CMO, Novartis (right) Dr. Jean-Pierre Issa, President & CEO, Coriell Institute for Medical Research (left). Prince Nasr Harfouche, KPMG LLP Partner, Risk Services (right).

GENIE is the first real-time, LLM-agnostic intelligence engine that converts complex regulations into machine-executable logic for compliance enforcement.

i-GENTIC introduces a level of trust and control that is critical for deploying AI safely in healthcare. With i-GENTIC, compliance is no longer reactive, it becomes part of the execution layer.” — Richard D. Daniels, Former Kaiser Permanente CIO

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biopharma and medtech companies face a years-long process to get their products approved. Drug and device makers navigate a full spectrum of FDA and global regulatory frameworks to move innovation forward.When the submission process is delayed, it’s rarely due to missing data, but rather conflicting data. i-GENTIC AI ’s newly-evolved GENIEplatform now addresses that challenge by applying contextual reasoning across the full regulatory approval lifecycle.“Cross document consistency is one of the major roadblocks when submitting a drug or device for approval, so GENIE continuously validates that every claim, every number, and every statement aligns across the full submission package,” explains Zahra Timsah , founder and CEO of i-GENTIC AI, an agentic governance company.How GENIE reasons across documents for consistency:GENIE ingests all relevant artifacts, such as PDFs, CTD modules, datasets, SOPs and FDA frameworks, and breaks them down into machine-readable micro-policies.The AI system then creates a map of every important term and concept and tracks how they're all connected to each other. GENIE cross-references the micro-policies at the sentence and data level. For example, if numerical stats don’t match, GENIE goes beyond “Mismatched Values” and provides reasoning: “Efficacy value must remain consistent across all referenced sections.”“If clinical efficacy data says 68 percent, labeling says 72 percent, and the statistical appendix defines the cohort differently, the system understands that these are conflicts, and suggests corrections. GENIE traces every suggestion back to the original source,” says Timsah.“Biopharma and medtechs reduce review cycles, avoid FDA questions, and prevent rework loops,” she adds.Medical researchers understand that in the healthcare industry, quick, safe innovation ultimately benefits patients.“i-GENTIC enables innovation without compromising oversight, which is exactly what healthcare needs right now,” says Dr. Jean-Pierre Issa, President and CEO at Coriell Institute for Medical Research. “The platform bridges the gap between advanced AI capabilities and the governance required to use them responsibly.”“i-GENTIC is positioning governance as a foundational layer of modern healthcare infrastructure. This is a shift from managing risk after-the-fact to preventing it in real time.”How GENIE traces Protocol-to-Submission progress over many months:Drug manufacturers that submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) are doing so months after they’ve already submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) form. The IND was approved, but the BLA application starts to drift.If a cancer drug defines Progression-Free Survival (PFS) at 12 months in the IND, but BLA defines it as 9 months, the FDA will see an unexplained deviation and demand an amendment document.“In this case, GENIE monitors IND to BLA version changes and nuanced deviations,” says Timsah.“GENIE determines the PFS correction requires proof and generates the traceability report automatically, so regulatory teams can demonstrate that what was submitted is consistent with what was studied and approved," she adds.Former Kaiser Permanente CIO Richard D. Daniels highlights why agentic AI that understands this kind of context is so vital.“i-GENTIC introduces a level of trust and control that is critical for deploying AI safely in healthcare. With i-GENTIC, compliance is no longer reactive, it becomes part of the execution layer,” says Daniels, who also sits on the board at CSAA Insurance and Fastly.How GENIE enforces authoring accuracy in real time:Compliance teams validate 510(k), BLA, and IND documents after they are written, often leading to late-stage fixes and delays.Rather than static reviews, GENIE enforces regulatory requirements as documents are being written. It does this by connecting directly to authoring environments such as document management systems, QMS platforms, and eTMF systems.“When someone writes a 510(k) intended use statement , GENIE validates it against FDA rules and can determine if the statement is too broad,” explains Timsah.“The system makes a suggestion as the author is creating or editing a document, eliminating after-the-fact compliance checks that slow down the submission process.”Risk professionals expressly champion GENIE’s always-on capabilities."The shift from static compliance to real-time governance is inevitable,” says Prince Nasr Harfouche, Partner, Risk Services, at KPMG LLP.“Enterprises need solutions that move beyond monitoring and reporting, toward continuous enforcement of policies, regulations, and internal controls.”GENIE is the only real-time governance OS for compliance in life sciences:While traditional compliance tools monitor and review, GENIE intervenes and acts in real-time. The platform converts regulations and SOPs into machine-executable logic, and understands decisions as they are being made.Compliance is enforced before and during execution, not as a final checkpoint.“Life sciences companies that had to figure out what went wrong with a submission, now have a system that can course-correct any errors before hitting ‘submit’,” says Timsah.Scott Howell, former CMO at Novartis, has seen the results of embedding GENIE in life sciences workflows."i-GENTIC transforms compliance from a bottleneck into a streamlined, continuous process. By embedding governance directly into workflows, i-GENTIC reduces risk while improving operational efficiency,” says Howell.GENIE is also LLM agnostic, meaning life sciences companies can deploy it on top of their existing AI infrastructure. They can extend the intelligent engine’s power to contract reviews.i-GENTIC AI is currently partnering with life sciences organizations across medtech, pharma, and biotech to deploy GENIE as the central layer of their regulatory governance infrastructure.About i-GENTIC AI:i-GENTIC AIis an artificial intelligence company redefining compliance and regulatory governance across the life sciences industry. Its GENIE platform delivers continuous, intelligent regulatory reasoning for organizations navigating FDA and global regulatory submissions. From first IND to full post-market lifecycle management, life sciences companies rely on i-GENTIC’s governance platform to meet strict compliance requirements. i-GENTIC is the first governance OS with Agent Passport, a secure identity framework for every GENIE agent. It defines the agent’s permissions, available tools, and audit history. This ensures that every action is accountable, traceable, and authorized. The passport system gives compliance leaders confidence that agents cannot exceed their defined authority.To see GENIEin action, book a demo at https://igenticai.com/contact/

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