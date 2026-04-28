'Sacred Bonds' Hits #1 on Amazon: Anthology Celebrating the Mother-Child Bond Becomes Instant Bestseller

Sacred Bonds - Now available on Amazon.com

17 Authors Unite to Honor Motherhood in a Collection That Readers Are Calling "Absolutely Heartwarming"

We are absolutely overwhelmed by the response to 'Sacred Bonds'. This book is clearly touching something deep in readers everywhere, and it's a perfect gift for Mother's Day.” — David Trotter

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awakened Magazine is thrilled to announce that " Sacred Bonds: Heartfelt Stories of Mothers and the Lives They Shape " has reached #1 bestseller status on Amazon, capturing the hearts of readers around the world since its release on April 27, 2026.Part of the Awakened Hearts book series , "Sacred Bonds" is a collection of 17 powerful true stories that explore one of the most defining relationships of our lives: the bond between a mother and the lives she shapes. From joy found in ordinary moments to wounds healed across generations, these raw and deeply human stories honor the invisible thread that connects mothers and the hearts they help form.Within these pages, readers encounter the full spectrum of the mother-child experience. These are honest stories of mothers who gave everything they had, and of children who are still learning what that love cost and what it made possible. Whether discovered as a personal journey of reflection or shared as a meaningful gift, "Sacred Bonds" speaks to every reader who has ever loved, been shaped by, or sought to understand a mother."We are absolutely overwhelmed by the response to 'Sacred Bonds,'" said David Trotter, founder and publisher of Awakened Magazine and curator of the Awakened Hearts book series. "Reaching number one on Amazon is an affirmation of the courage of our 17 authors who shared their most vulnerable, beautiful stories with the world. This book is clearly touching something deep in readers everywhere, and it's a perfect gift for Mother's Day."Contributing authors include Lisa Barnett, Julia Burtseva, Molli Burkett, Jan Casebolt, Papa-yoni Das, Livia Devi, Tracee Dunblazier, Sandi Duverneuil, Yasmin Elzomor, Ellie Epstein-White, Melissa A Ferreira, Michelle Holling-Brooks, Trish Leichty, Maria Mahboubi, Susan Melnikow, Nancy O'Reilly, and Ragan Thomson.This is a book for anyone who has ever wrestled with the complexity of the bond that shaped them, and come out the other side with more compassion than they started with."Sacred Bonds: Heartfelt Stories of Mothers and the Lives They Shape" is available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle ($1.99), paperback, and hardback editions. For more information, visit www.awakenedmagazine.com/sacredbonds About the Awakened Hearts Book SeriesThe Awakened Hearts book series, published by Awakened Magazine, features collections of inspiring true stories from conscious leaders, healers, and everyday people on journeys of growth, healing, and transformation. Learn more at www.awakenedmagazine.com/awakenedhearts About Awakened MagazineAwakened Magazine is dedicated to amplifying the voices of conscious leaders, healers, and coaches worldwide. Through inspiring stories, exclusive interviews, and practical wisdom, the magazine supports readers on their journeys of spiritual growth and healing. Learn more at www.awakenedmagazine.com

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