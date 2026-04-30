Metro Move Fest 2026 Brings Fitness, NFL Players & Family Fun to Bethesda

Join Metro Move Fest on May 17 for fitness challenges, NFL player appearances, family activities, and community impact at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

Metro Move Fest is about more than movement—it’s about building community, promoting wellness, and giving back for families across Bethesda and Montgomery County.” — Tiffany Nesfield

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metro Move Fest 2026 is where movement, community, and giving back come together! Hosted by the Nesfield Performance Foundation in partnership with the Metro Bethesda Rotary, this one-of-a-kind fitness and wellness festival takes place on May 17, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the stadium track at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. Designed to bring together public, private, and nonprofit organizations, the event inspires people of all ages to get active, build connections, and make a positive impact in the community.From competitive events like Last Man Standing to classic challenges like the 100m sprint – there’s something for the whole community. A major highlight of the day will be the presence of NFL players , who will be on-site leading the football activity area, engaging directly with youth, sharing their journeys, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. This unique opportunity gives kids and families the chance to connect with professional athletes up close while experiencing a day centered on fitness, fun, and community.An Action-Packed Day for All- Attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of exciting competitions and activities, including:- Competitive Events: Last Man Standing, Sumo Bubble Ball Showdown, So What Else Donation Derby- Classic Challenges: 100m Sprint, Tug-of-War, Obstacle Courses- Group Classes: Yoga, Tai Chi, Capoeira and more!A Festival with a Purpose“We are thrilled to bring Metro Move Fest back to Bethesda in 2026,” says Tiffany Nesfield, event organizer and founder of the Nesfield Performance Foundation. “This event is about more than movement—it’s about building community, promoting wellness, and giving back. We invite families and residents from across Bethesda and Montgomery County to join us for a day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy.”Bring the entire family, get moving, and be part of Metro Move Fest 2026—an unforgettable celebration of fitness, fun, community, and philanthropy. Secure your tickets today at www.metromovefest.com and join us for a day of energy, purpose, and giving back. Let’s move, Bethesda!Ticket Information-General Admission: $15-Family Ticket: $40 (up to 5 people)About Metro Move FestMetro Move Fest is more than a festival—it’s a movement rooted in wellness, connection, and community impact. Since launching as the Nesfield Performance 5K in 2022, the event has raised funds to support local initiatives and nonprofits, growing into the full-scale Metro Move Fest through partnerships with the Nesfield Performance Foundation, Metro Bethesda Rotary, and Spirit Club Foundation. Today, it continues to bring the community together for a day of fitness, purpose, and giving back. For more information, visit www.metromovefest.com ###

Metro Move Fest Highlights

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