CHG-MERIDIAN Exceeds $3 Billion in Lease Origination in 2025

Business driven by rising technology investment, AI applications, and demand for usage-based models

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CHG-MERIDIAN Group, the international technology manager and tech financing expert, is continuing on its growth trajectory. The Group enjoyed another increase in lease originations and in its profit from ordinary activities (operating profit before taxes) in 2025. CHG-MERIDIAN also benefited from surging demand for circular tech solutions that cover the entire technology lifecycle from procurement and operation to remarketing.

• CHG-MERIDIAN expands volume of lease originations to €3.12 [$3.16 USD] billion in 2025

• Business driven by rising technology investment, AI applications, and demand for usage-based models

• Circular tech a strategic lever for securing efficiency, growth, and planning certainty

In 2025, lease originations at CHG-MERIDIAN reached €3.12 billion [$3.16], a year-on-year rise of 10 percent (2024: €2.83 billion [$3.31B USD]). Profit from ordinary activities rose to €246 million [$246M USD], an increase of 40 percent year on year. At the same time, the Group expanded its managed technology portfolio in the asset classes IT, industrial technology, and healthcare technology to an aggregate value of €12.59 billion [$14.73B USD] measured at acquisition cost – a year-on-year rise of around 7 percent (2024: €11.73 billion [$13.72B USD]). Thanks to its recently completed NEXT 2025 strategy, CHG-MERIDIAN met its own target of €3 billion in lease originations and systematically consolidated its position as an international provider of usage-based technology models.

“Our results show that our growth strategy is the ideal response to a fast-moving market environment,” says Mathias Wagner, CEO of CHG-MERIDIAN. “Flexible usage models have become a key lever in this context by offering financial flexibility, opening up additional room for maneuver, and allowing companies to strategically manage their technology investments.”

Rising IT investment drives demand for circular tech

The CHG-MERIDIAN Group’s results reflect major trends in the market. After several weaker years, IT investments are picking up again. Gartner expects worldwide IT spending to grow 13.5 percent to US$ 6.31 trillion in 2026. In addition to catch-up effects, automation, data-driven applications, and artificial intelligence are the main drivers of demand for modern IT infrastructure and they are fundamentally changing how companies use technology and create value. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, volatile hardware prices, and supply chain risks are making it more difficult to implement transformation strategies and plan long-term investments. Against this backdrop, the importance of circular tech is growing, not just as an efficiency lever but also as a strategic instrument for hedging risk.

From cost considerations to strategic navigation

“The way that our customers think about technology investment has fundamentally changed,” says Mathias Wagner. “It is no longer just about procuring hardware, it is about managing investments flexibly, reducing risk, and creating space for innovation. When prices rise sharply and delivery times are uncertain, usage-based models provide precisely this flexibility and help companies to reduce uncertainty, plan budgets more effectively, and thus retain the ability to act and be competitive.”

Specifically, this means companies can spread costs over the usage period, create space in their budget at short notice through sale-and-lease-back models, for example, use refurbished IT in a targeted way to reduce the pressure on budgets, and flexibly manage lease terms depending on market conditions and technology trends.

Extensive offering and lifecycle expertise

CHG-MERIDIAN supports around 13,000 customers globally along the entire lifecycle of their technology assets. The portfolio includes flexible usage models such as leasing, rental, and device-as-a-service, i.e. the financing of assets and the provision of wide-ranging services during the use phase: from procurement, rollout, and asset management through to returns and data erasure. At the end of the first usage cycle, CHG-MERIDIAN focuses on refurbishment and remarketing. In 2025, the Group gave around 1.1 million assets worldwide a second lifecycle. That equates to a remarketing ratio of 96 percent of all IT lease returns and is an important means of conserving resources and reducing carbon emissions.

Alongside its core business, the Group offers devicenow as a global device-as-a-service solution that provides standardized, scalable end-device services across international borders. Berlin-based subsidiary circulee specializes in selling refurbished IT hardware for B2B use. It allows companies to expand their technology landscapes in a cost-effective manner while helping to conserve resources. Together, the Group’s two brands address the growing demand for affordable and sustainable IT usage models.

International expansion provides platform for further growth

CHG-MERIDIAN has also further expanded its international presence, with new locations in Malaysia and Thailand added in 2025. A wholly owned subsidiary in Romania was founded in March 2026.

This gives the Group a platform for rolling out circular tech as a strategic asset in both established and rapidly growing markets. Through its new medium-term SHAPE 2030 program, CHG-MERIDIAN will support its global customer base with flexible, scalable solutions and continue to look ahead to the future. The aim is to reconcile profitable and sustainable growth with fast-moving markets and the growing demands for resilience, while helping customers to safely navigate a market and technological environment characterized by constant change.

The CHG-MERIDIAN Group

The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is a leading global technology2use company in the IT, industrial, and healthcare sectors. It has around 1,700 employees worldwide and develops, finances, and manages customized technology solutions based on the principle of usage over ownership. This gives customers including large corporations, SMEs, public authorities, and hospitals access to the latest technologies, cost-effective financing models, and tailored services that meet individual needs. CHG-MERIDIAN currently manages a technology portfolio worth €12.6 billion (2025) and has a presence in over 30 countries on five continents without being tied to any specific banks or manufacturers. Its services are available in up to 190 countries through its subsidiaries, partner networks, and affiliated companies. Using its circular tech approach, CHG-MERIDIAN manages customers’ technology assets along the entire lifecycle, from procurement to remarketing. The Group’s headquarters are in Weingarten, Germany.

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