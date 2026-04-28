LANG REALTY’S CHARMAINE HICKEY NAMED TO 2026 '100 WOMEN TO KNOW IN AMERICA' LIST

Charmaine Hickey, of Lang Realty, has been named to the prestigious 2026 “100 Women to KNOW in America” list, recognizing exceptional leadership and impact across industries.

National Real Estate Leader and Community Advocate Recognized Among North America’s Most Influential Women in Business and Leadership

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty proudly announces that Charmaine Hickey has been named one of the prestigious 2026 “100 Women to KNOW in America” honorees, a national recognition presented by KNOW Women celebrating high-achieving female leaders making a measurable impact across industries.

Selected through a rigorous nomination and interview process, the “100 Women to KNOW in America” award is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and credible recognitions in female entrepreneurship and leadership. Honorees are evaluated on professional excellence, leadership, and meaningful contributions to their communities and industries.

Hickey’s inclusion on the 2026 list places her among an elite group of entrepreneurs, executives, nonprofit leaders, and innovators from across the United States and Canada who are not only excelling in their fields but actively uplifting others along the way.

“Charmaine’s recognition on a national stage like this comes as no surprise,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Her leadership, integrity, and commitment to both her profession and her community exemplify what this award stands for. She represents the very best of our industry.”

A respected real estate professional based in Lang Realty’s Port St. Lucie office, Hickey has built a distinguished career marked by leadership, service, and impact. She currently serves as the 2026 National Treasurer for the Women's Council of REALTORS, one of the industry’s most influential organizations, and has held numerous leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels.

Licensed since 2006, Hickey holds multiple industry designations and is known for her expertise in complex real estate transactions, as well as her client-first approach defined by honesty, patience, and attention to detail.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Hickey is deeply committed to giving back. Her community involvement includes serving on nonprofit boards, mentoring emerging leaders, and supporting initiatives focused on education, women, families, and youth. She is also a motivational speaker and active participant in charitable efforts throughout the region.

“I am truly honored to be recognized among such an inspiring group of women,” said Hickey. “This award reflects not just individual achievement, but the power of community, mentorship, and lifting others as we grow. I’m grateful to be part of a network of women who are building meaningful impact every day.”

The 2026 honorees will be formally recognized at the upcoming KNOW Women Summit and Gala, where leaders from across North America will gather to celebrate innovation, leadership, and collaboration.

About Lang Realty

Established in 1989, Lang Realty is a leading real estate brokerage serving South Florida, with offices throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie counties. The company specializes in luxury real estate, waterfront properties, golf communities, and premier residential markets, delivering exceptional service and market expertise. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

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