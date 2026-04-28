Sky Pirate Parasail Opens Another Season of Jet Ski Rentals on Hilton Head Island

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports returns for another season of jet ski rentals, bringing local experience back to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Thirty years on these waters means we know exactly what people come here for — and every season, we show up ready to deliver it.” — Doug Roth

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports has officially opened another season of jet ski rentals at Broad Creek Marina, welcoming back visitors and locals who are ready to trade the shoreline for open water. Backed by 30 years of experience on Hilton Head’s waterways, the team is once again positioned on the docks at 18 Simmons Road and ready to deliver one of the island’s most recognizable on-water experiences.

Jet ski rentals have long been one of the most in-demand offerings at Sky Pirate Parasail, drawing guests who want something more hands-on than a guided tour and more personal than a group excursion. The experience puts riders directly on the water with the South Carolina coast as a backdrop, the kind of freedom that has kept guests coming back season after season. Whether it is a first-time visitor looking for a highlight of their Hilton Head vacation or a returning guest who makes the trip an annual ritual, the appeal has never worn off.

Jet Ski Rental in Hilton Head Island is one part of a broader lineup that has made Sky Pirate Parasail the go-to name for watersports on the island. The company’s parasailing excursions operate aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, lifting riders high enough to take in sweeping views of the South Carolina coast stretching toward Beaufort, Savannah, Tybee Island, and Parris Island Marine Training Depot. The full service menu also includes tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and specialty cruises, among them the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise. Few operations anywhere on the island cover that much water.

Three decades on these specific waterways have built something that cannot be replicated overnight. The team at Sky Pirate Parasail knows the local tides, the best routes, and what it genuinely takes to give a guest an outing worth remembering. That accumulated local knowledge is part of every booking, every launch, and every ride — and it is a large part of why Sky Pirate Parasail has held its position as Hilton Head Island’s premier watersports destination for as long as it has.

A Message From the Owner

“Thirty years on these waters means we know exactly what people come to Hilton Head looking for and every season, we show up ready to deliver it. Jet skiing here is one of those experiences that stays with people, and we take real pride in being the team they trust to make it happen. We are glad to be back on the water and looking forward to a great season,”

said Doug Roth

About Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports is Hilton Head Island’s premier watersports destination, operating from Broad Creek Marina (On the Docks) at 18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926. With 30 years of experience on Hilton Head’s waterways, the company offers parasailing aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, jet ski rentals, tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and specialty cruises including the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise. Recognized across the island by its trademarked Skull and Bones identity, Sky Pirate Parasail continues to set the standard for watersports on the South Carolina coast. For bookings and more information, call 843-842-2566 or visit https://skypirateparasail.com/.

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