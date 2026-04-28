The Chlorine Institute Conducts Record Setting CHLOREP Training at Mississippi State Fire Academy

Participants engage in a realistic, scenario‑based training exercise inside the Smoke House Students start the week off with hands-on training on the Chlorine Emergency Kits Chlorine Institute Logo

CI is on site at MSFA for CHLOREP Team Training, providing hands‑on, scenario‑based emergency response instruction for participants.

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chlorine Institute (CI) is on site this week at the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) for a week of intensive CHLOREP Team Training, delivering hands‑on, scenario‑based instruction for participants, primarily emergency response contractors and CI member personnel.The 2026 training includes a record‑breaking 129 students, supported by more than 70 experienced instructors, making it one of the largest CHLOREP Team Training events conducted at MSFA. Participants are engaged in realistic exercises designed to prepare response teams for the unlikely event of a chlorine emergency, with a strong emphasis on responder safety, technical proficiency, and coordinated decision‑making.This year also marks 20 years of CI conducting CHLOREP training at MSFA, reflecting a long‑standing partnership focused on strengthening emergency preparedness and response capability.CHLOREP Team Training is a core component of CI’s emergency preparedness program and supports emergency responders nationwide through specialized, hands‑on education. This year’s training includes international students from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and Trinidad and Tobago, alongside responders from across the US.About The Chlorine InstituteThe Chlorine Institute (CI) is a technical trade association comprised of over 200 member companies dedicated to the safe and responsible production, transportation, storage, handling, and use of chlorine and related substances. Chlorine is an essential element used worldwide to protect public health, support critical infrastructure, and enable the production of everyday goods. CI advances safety and stewardship through education, guidance, and emergency response preparedness.About CHLOREPLaunched in 1972, CHLOREP is CI’s mutual aid program that provides a rapid and effective response to chlorine emergencies in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by ensuring that transportation service providers, end-users, first responders, hazmat teams and others have quick access to accurate information and industry expertise.___________________The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org

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