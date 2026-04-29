LaborEdge Acquires Reconciled, Eliminating Revenue Leakage and Manual VMS Billing Burden for Staffing Agencies

LaborEdge acquired Reconciled to automate VMS billing, cut revenue loss, and improve cash flow for staffing agencies.

Together, we are delivering a platform that not only supports operations but directly improves financial outcomes.” — Shail Arora

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborEdge , a leading provider of healthcare staffing technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Reconciled, a SaaS platform purpose-built to automate VMS billing reconciliation and cash application for staffing agencies.For years, staffing agencies have managed fragmented billing workflows across VMS platforms with spreadsheets, manual matching, and reactive dispute resolution. The result is delayed payments, missed discrepancies, and significant revenue leakage that compounds at scale.Reconciled’s platform replaces manual reconciliation workflows with automation and real-time visibility, enabling agencies to:Reduce manual reconciliation work by up to 90% through automated matching of VMS invoices against agency records:-Prevent revenue leakage by identifying discrepancies early and at scale-Accelerate cash flow through streamlined cash application and faster payment matching-Reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and improve overall financial performance-Gain real-time revenue visibility across all VMS programs and clients“Billing reconciliation is one of the most painful and overlooked problems in staffing, and one of the most expensive,” said Shail Arora, CEO of LaborEdge. “Agencies are losing time, money, and visibility every day due to manual processes and fragmented systems. Reconciled solves this problem at its core. Together, we are delivering a platform that not only supports operations but directly improves financial outcomes.”“Reconciled was built to solve a problem that every staffing agency feels but few have been able to fix,” said Josh Zack, co-founder and President of Reconciled. “By joining LaborEdge, we now have the scale, distribution, and backing to bring this solution to every agency still reconciling invoices manually.”Reconciled will continue to operate independently, now with the capital and infrastructure required to build the back-office software every staffing agency deserves regardless of which ATS or ERP platform they run on.This acquisition further propels LaborEdge into a leadership position as a fully unified platform, bringing together front-office operations and back-office financials to deliver seamless performance, deeper insight, and accelerated growth. From sourcing, credentialing, matching and submittals to reconciliation, payment, and payroll, agencies can now operate in an ecosystem designed to maximize both efficiency and profitability.About LaborEdgeLaborEdge is a leading technology provider in the healthcare staffing industry. Its NexusATS and NexusVMS platforms enable organizations to efficiently source, credential, and place top healthcare talent while reducing operational complexity. Learn more at www.laboredge.com About ReconciledReconciled is a SaaS platform specializing in automated VMS billing reconciliation, cash application, and revenue cycle management. Built to eliminate manual, error-prone processes that cost staffing agencies time and revenue, Reconciled delivers real-time financial clarity and control. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO. Learn more at www.reconciled.io

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