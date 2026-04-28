UAGC launches Master of Professional Studies in Leadership to prepare professionals to lead in an evolving workforce

Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

This program reflects where workforce-focused graduate education needs to go.” — Blake Naughton, vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs

CHANDLDER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is building on its expansion of workforce-aligned academic programs with the launch of the Master of Professional Studies in Leadership , a fully online graduate program designed to equip working professionals with the skills needed to lead in an era defined by technological change, data-driven decision-making, and organizational complexity.Applications are now open, with the first course start scheduled for July 7, 2026.The program reflects the continued evolution of UAGC as a public university focused on delivering high-quality online education designed for today’s workforce and working adult learners. Designed to be completed in approximately 15 to 18 months, the 30-credit program is delivered in an accelerated format of one course at a time, with each course lasting six weeks.As artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and economic disruption reshape how organizations operate, the need for leaders who can integrate technical insight with human-centered leadership has grown significantly.The Master of Professional Studies in Leadership prepares professionals to develop executive presence, lead high-performing teams, and make ethical, data-informed decisions in complex environments. Coursework blends leadership theory with practical application, emphasizing communication, systems thinking, performance improvement, and the strategic use of emerging technologies.“This program reflects where workforce-focused graduate education needs to go,” said Blake Naughton , vice provost, Global Campus Academic Affairs. “It’s not about asking students to step away from their careers or navigate abstract theory in isolation. It’s about delivering a focused, rigorous learning experience built around the competencies leaders need to make an immediate impact in their organizations.”The program is intentionally designed around applied learning and clearly defined workforce competencies, ensuring that students develop skills that translate directly into professional settings, including ethical and inclusive leadership, strategic communication, data-informed decision-making, and the use of technology to drive organizational performance.“At UAGC, learning and application are not separate,” Naughton said. “We identify the competencies professionals need, we design curriculum around those competencies, and we measure how effectively students are gaining them. That level of intentional design allows us to deliver both flexibility and rigor at scale.”The program is delivered in a fully online format that allows students to continue advancing their education while balancing professional and personal responsibilities. The experience is structured to provide both flexibility and direction, ensuring that students move forward with clarity and purpose.“We know many professionals want flexibility, but they also want structure and support,” Naughton said. “This is not a self-directed model where students are left on their own. It’s a guided experience where every step is intentionally designed to help them build momentum and achieve their goals.”Courses are taught by faculty who specialize in online instruction and are trained within a structured teaching model.“Our faculty are focused on teaching and student success,” Naughton said. “They’re trained for this environment, regularly evaluated, and deeply engaged in the learning process. That allows us to deliver a level of quality and consistency that is difficult to achieve in more traditional models.”Graduates of the Master of Professional Studies in Leadership are prepared to pursue leadership and strategy roles across industries, including organizational development, human resources, operations, compliance, and consulting.“Our goal is to meet learners where they are and help them move forward,” Naughton said. “Whether someone is stepping into leadership for the first time or preparing for broader organizational responsibility, this program is designed to deliver immediate value and long-term impact.”The launch of the Master of Professional Studies in Leadership represents another step in ongoing efforts to expand access to flexible, high-quality academic programs that align with workforce needs and prepare students to lead in a rapidly changing world.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

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