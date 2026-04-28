2026 Central Mississippi Employment Expo: Unlock Your Future Career on April 29!

Date: April 23, 2026

Jackson, MS-

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) is excited to announce the 2026 Central Mississippi Employment Expo scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, MS. MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, is partnered with the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, Hinds County Economic Development Authority, Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce, local community colleges, and other local chambers of commerce for this event.

Governor Tate Reeves stated, “The Central Mississippi Employment Expo is a great way for Mississippians who are looking to find a job, a better job, or make a career change, to connect with key people in the employment community, especially those who are ready to hire.”

Adam Todd, Director of Business Outreach & Quality Assurance, shared, “We’re excited to host over 40 employers actively seeking to fill positions. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our local partners, and we are grateful for their contributions.”

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating employers before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

“We are excited to connect job seekers with a wide variety of employers,” said Dr. Bill Ashley, MDES Executive Director. “On-the-spot interviews are a regular occurrence at our job fairs, so make sure to come ready to showcase your skills and stand out to potential employers.”

For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit jobfairs.ms.gov.