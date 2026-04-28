Lady Of The Waters: Visions And Miracles Brings Fresh Mystical Depth to the Timeless Story of Saint Bernadette & Lourdes

Lady of the Waters Visions and Miracles A sacred story of faith, humility, and devotion inspired by the final days of Saint Bernadette. A Story of Faith Remembered The final days of Saint Bernadette, told with reverence and care A deeply reflective novel inspired by the life and visions of Saint Bernadette Soubirous. Why This Story Resonates A novel of humility, devotion, and quiet strength A spiritual reading experience that invites reflection and stillness. Written with Reverence and Care, A story shaped by faith and reflection A Story to Read Slowly, Where faith endures, even as the body fades, A novel to return to in moments of reflection and prayer.

WHITLEY BAY, TYNE AND WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lady Of The Waters: Visions And Miracles by Sue Oxley is a deeply moving work of Catholic historical fiction that offers an intimate, fictionalised portrayal of the final days of Saint Bernadette Soubirous in the convent at Nevers. Through tender nightly conversations with Soeur Veronique, the Infirmarian, Bernadette recounts her extraordinary 1858 apparitions at the Grotto of Massabielle in Lourdes with vivid, previously unspoken detail. The Lady, whom Bernadette called Aquero, appears not as a static figure but as a living wonder of light, her white robes teeming with creation around her, cascading pearls run through her fingers, and the life of the seas swim through her blue sash.While faithfully rooted in the documented messages of penance, prayer, processions, and the revelation of the Immaculate Conception, the novel imagines the inner emotional and spiritual landscape of Bernadette's life from her impoverished childhood in the cachot and harsh time as a shepherdess in Batres, to her trials of illness, doubt, and her ultimate offering of suffering. A parallel story of healing and forgiveness unfolds through Soeur Veronique, whose own hidden trauma from Lourdes finds resolution in these sacred exchanges.This reverent, beautifully written narrative honours the enduring call of Our Lady of Lourdes. Lourdes is a pilgrimage site that draws six million pilgrims annually from every corner of the world. This novel speaks profoundly to Catholic pilgrims, diocesan groups, and societies organising journeys to the Sanctuary, while its universal themes of encounter with the Divine, redemptive suffering, and mercy will resonate with readers of any spiritual persuasion.Key Highlights:• Vivid reimagining of the apparitions, revealing Aquero's appearance as an apparition of light holding all creation – rivers, pearls, animals, and cosmic wonders – beautiful beyond traditional statues and descriptions.• Exploration of Bernadette's humility, poverty, and unyielding faith amid physical agony and spiritual trials, including a crisis of doubt overcome through Grace.• A parallel journey of healing for Soeur Veronique, emphasising forgiveness, mercy, and the transformative power of Divine love.• Timely companion for pilgrims to Lourdes, where nightly torchlight processions and the healing spring continue to draw millions in response to the Lady's requests.• Ideal for parish reading groups, diocesan ministries, and Catholic publications in the UK, Ireland, the United States, the Philippines, and beyond.About the Author:Sue Oxley is a writer with a profound devotion to Saint Bernadette and the message of Lourdes. Drawing on extensive research and a deep spiritual sensitivity, she has crafted this novel over more than a decade to focus on the saint's astonishing life and the mystical beauty of her encounters with the Virgin Mary. Sue Oxley's work reflects a humble reverence for the events of 1858 and their ongoing relevance in a world still seeking grace and healing.Availability:Lady Of The Waters: Visions And Miracles is available now in hardback, paperback and eBook formats through major online retailers, including Amazon (UK, US, AU, and global sites), and select Catholic booksellers. It is perfect for individual readers, pilgrimage groups, diocesan libraries, and Catholic societies worldwide. For bulk orders, parish recommendations, or review copies, please get in touch with the author.

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