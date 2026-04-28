Rahul Mishra and Rachel Cohen Strengthen YLinkTech AI and Software Services

Orlando technology company supports MVPs, AI automation, product engineering, apps, ecommerce, staffing, and custom software.

Founders need a technology partner that understands the business problem, makes sound technical choices, and delivers a product that can be tested, launched, and improved.” — Rahul Mishra, Founder of YLinkTech

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YLinkTech, the Orlando based technology services brand of YLINK LLC, is strengthening its focus on helping startups and growing companies turn product ideas into practical digital systems. Led by Founder Rahul Mishra and Co founder Rachel Cohen, the company provides technology services across artificial intelligence development, blockchain development, custom software development , ecommerce development, IT staffing, mobile app development, product engineering services , and web development.For founders and business operators, speed matters, but speed without structure can create expensive rework. YLinkTech works with clients that need a clear path from product concept to launch, including discovery, architecture, user experience planning, development, testing, deployment, and ongoing support. The company is built for teams that need execution without the operational cost of building every technical function internally.The company supports MVP development, web applications, mobile apps, ecommerce platforms, workflow automation, staffing support, and modernization projects. Its AI development services help businesses explore automation, predictive insights, customer experience personalization, and smarter operations. Its custom software development work focuses on tailored platforms that fit specific business processes rather than forcing clients into generic systems. Its product engineering services support planning, prototyping, technical execution, quality assurance, and improvement after launch."Founders do not only need code. They need a technology partner that understands the business problem, makes sound technical choices, and delivers a product that can be tested, launched, and improved," said Rahul Mishra, Founder of YLinkTech. "That is the operating standard we are building into YLinkTech."YLinkTech also works with online businesses and service companies that need stronger websites, online stores, internal tools, mobile experiences, and reliable technical support. The company takes a practical approach to development by aligning each project with the client's business goal, timeline, budget, and growth stage. This model is designed to help clients avoid unnecessary complexity while still building systems that can scale.Rachel Cohen, Co founder of YLinkTech, said, "Our focus is clarity and execution. We want clients to know what should be built, why it matters, how it will support the business, and what it takes to launch it well."As demand grows for AI enabled workflows, mobile products, ecommerce systems, and digital customer experiences, YLinkTech is positioning itself as a flexible technology partner for businesses that need modern engineering support. The company serves clients that want a hands on team for software development, product planning, web development, app development, automation, and staffing needs.Organizations looking to build an MVP, modernize a website, create an ecommerce experience, develop a mobile app, automate operations, or evaluate AI use cases can learn more at www.ylinktech.com About YLinkTechYLinkTech is the technology services brand of YLINK LLC, founded in 2023 and based in Orlando, Florida. The company helps startups and growing businesses design, build, and improve digital products, software platforms, websites, mobile apps, ecommerce systems, AI solutions, blockchain projects, staffing models, and product engineering initiatives. YLinkTech focuses on practical execution, clear communication, and tailored technical support for clients that need to move from idea to delivery.

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