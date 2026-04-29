Madison Spanish Instructor Launches Camino Español, an Online Membership for Adults Who Want More Than an App

You choose your starting point, move forward when you are ready, and come back to any lesson as many times as you want.

Most adults who try to learn Spanish quit within weeks. Camino Español combines structured courses, live events, and instructor access to change that.

Most people who want to learn Spanish are not lacking motivation. They lack the structure and support that holds up when life gets in the way.” — Ramona Field, Founder and Lead Instructor, Inspired Language Solutions

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired Language Solutions, a Madison-based language education company, has launched Camino Español , an online Spanish membership program for adult learners. The program combines a library of six structured Spanish courses with live monthly events, a private learning community, and direct access to founder and lead instructor Ramona Field.The membership is designed for adults who want to move beyond vocabulary apps and into conversation. Where most digital language tools offer self-paced content with no live component, Camino Español includes four live events every month: a Conversation Hour, a Language and Culture Workshop, a Netflix and Chat session, and the Inspired Intercambio, a Spanish-English language exchange . Members can also book private one-on-one sessions with Ramona at $35 per session, a rate well below the $75 to $125 typically charged by independent Spanish tutors.Field spent more than a decade teaching Spanish in public schools before building Camino Español. She developed the program around a flipped classroom model, where members work through course material at their own pace and use live sessions for speaking practice rather than passive instruction. The structure was designed specifically around how adults learn, accounting for busy schedules, interrupted streaks, and the gap between studying Spanish and speaking it with confidence.The program's six Spanish Segment courses span beginner through advanced levels, all self-paced with no expiration on access. Members choose their starting point and move forward when ready. A rewards system tracks participation in courses, events, and community activity, unlocking free private sessions, membership discounts, and community recognition as members progress through the program.Camino Español is available entirely online, accessible to learners anywhere. Inspired Language Solutions is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and Ramona Field also hosts the Inspired Intercambio, a monthly in-person Spanish-English language exchange event for local Camino Español members.Membership is $65 per month or $780 per year. A free Spanish Basics 5-Day Challenge is available for learners who want to experience Ramona's teaching approach before joining. There is no long-term commitment. Members can pause or cancel at any time.

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