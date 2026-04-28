Bakersfield Californian Recommends Anna Caballero for State Treasurer

Central Valley Newspaper Highlights Caballero’s Decades of Public Service

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the Bakersfield Californian recommended State Senator Anna Caballero as a top candidate for State Treasurer to advance through the June 2nd Primary Election. The Californian’s Editorial Board was impressed by Caballero’s service record and ability to deliver results for Californians, deeming her one of “the most experienced and publicly tested candidates.”Below are excerpts from the editorial:“An attorney, Caballero served 15 years on the Salinas City Council before being elected in 2006 to represent the 28th Assembly District,” the Bakersfield Californian’s Editorial Board wrote. “In 2011, she was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to serve as secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. She oversaw 16,000 employees and a $27 billion budget. She returned to the Assembly in 2016 and was elected in 2018 to the 12th District state Senate seat.”“Her career also includes representing farmworkers with the California Rural Legal Assistance and co-founding a law firm providing affordable legal services to working families,” the Californian continued. “She founded Partners for Peace, a nonprofit that aimed to reduce youth violence.” Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, an Agency Secretary, a State Assemblymember, and State Senator.Born into a family of copper miners, she learned early the value of hard work and that every dollar counts. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.In December, Caballero released the results of an internal statewide survey of likely California primary voters showing that the race for State Treasurer is wide open and that Caballero quickly moves into the lead among Democratic candidates once voters learn more about her background, record, and vision for the state.Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Lead Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers (CSAEW), the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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