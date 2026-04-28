Brenda O’Brien Team at Long Realty Shares Insight on a More Balanced Tucson Housing Market in Q1 2026

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brenda O’Brien Team, listing & selling agents in Oro Valley, AZ , at Long Realty is providing an in-depth look at the Tucson Metro and Southern Arizona housing market following the release of the 2026 First Quarter Market Report, highlighting a shift toward a more balanced and stable real estate environment.Drawing from the latest data, the market is no longer defined by the extreme seller conditions of recent years. Instead, it is evolving into a healthier, more sustainable landscape for both buyers and sellers.Home prices have remained stable year-over-year, with the Tucson median sales price holding at $365,000, while inventory has increased modestly, giving buyers more options and creating a more competitive environment for sellers. Active inventory rose 3.1%, and months of supply reached 3.4 months, signaling a transition toward balance.“Today’s market requires strategy and precision,” said Brenda O’Brien, Realtor in Oro Valley, AZ & Associate Broker with Long Realty. “We are seeing consistent buyer demand, but with more choices available, pricing, presentation, and positioning matter more than ever.”Buyer demand remains steady, closely tracking 2025 levels, while days on market have increased to 60 days, reflecting a more thoughtful and deliberate buying process. Sellers should expect increased negotiation, with homes typically selling at 95% of original list price.The luxury segment, defined as homes priced above $1 million, continues to perform well. Demand remains strong and is less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, driven largely by cash buyers. While luxury closed sales dipped slightly by 2.6% year-over-year, activity remains elevated compared to long-term trends.Locally, Oro Valley reflects these broader trends, with a median sales price of $525,000 and increased inventory, though homes are taking longer to sell, reinforcing the importance of expert guidance and market positioning.Looking ahead, the 2026 outlook points to continued stabilization, improved inventory levels, and modest price growth. Buyers should be prepared to act decisively on well-priced homes, while sellers can still benefit from strong equity positions—provided they align pricing with current market conditions rather than past peaks.“With over two decades of experience and deep roots in the Oro Valley and greater Tucson markets, our team is helping clients navigate this shift with confidence,” O’Brien added. “This is a market where knowledge truly creates opportunity.”About the Brenda O’Brien TeamThe Brenda O’Brien Team at Long Realty is a top-performing real estate group serving Oro Valley, Rancho Vistoso, Stone Canyon, and the greater Tucson area. Known for their market expertise, strategic pricing, and exceptional client service, the team has successfully closed over 2,000 transactions and ranks among the top real estate professionals in Southern Arizona.

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