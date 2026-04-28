A Portrait Of A Postman Takes Home 2 PERCY at the 4th Annual PERCY Awards for Film

Kermit Oliver's granddaughter (left) holds up one of his famous scarves with A Portrait of a Postman Director Chris Scott at the 4th Annual PERCY AWARDS in Austin Friday night.

Chris Scott film tells amazing story of Kermit Oliver - only American artist to ever design scarves for HERMES of Paris - he also was a Postman in Waco, Texas

Kermit Oliver's story is absolutely amazing and deeply inspiring, and so was each film story we received in 2025-2026.” — AIMP Founder Bryan Hadley

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures (AIMP) proudly hosted the 4th Annual Percy Awards for Film at dadaLab Theatre in Austin, Texas, on Friday night April 24th. The ceremony recognized outstanding achievements in filmmaking across multiple categories, honoring both domestic and international talent in a night defined by artistry, passion, and the enduring power of storytelling.About the Percy AwardsThe Percy Awards for Film serve as AIMP’s flagship annual ceremony, dedicated to spotlighting truly independent filmmakers whose artistry and vision push the boundaries of storytelling. Now in its fourth year, the Percy Awards have grown to become one of the most respected celebrations of independent cinema, drawing submissions from across the United States and around the world. The 2026 ceremony reflected the expanding prestige and international scope of the awards, featuring an exceptional slate of films that demonstrated the depth, diversity, and creative ambition of today’s independent filmmaking community.A Message from the Founder“It was an extraordinary honor to have the films we had submitted to us this year. The caliber of talent represented tonight reaffirms the vital role truly independent cinema plays in shaping our cultural landscape. Each of these filmmakers has demonstrated remarkable vision, and the Academy is proud to shine a light on their contributions. Independent film is where bold ideas take root, and it is our privilege to celebrate the artists who bring those ideas to life. Kermit Oliver's story is absolutely amazing and deeply inspiring, and so was each film story we received in 2025-2026.”— Bryan Hadley, Founder, Academy of Independent Motion Pictures4th Percy Awards for Film — Official Winners● Best Screenplay — Voodoo Valentinos (United Kingdom)● Best Short Film — Apple Pi (United States)● Best Cinematography — Vince Knight, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (United Kingdom)● Best Documentary — A Portrait of a Postman (United States)● Best Director — Samuel Husted, Downfall of Shadows (United States)● Best Actress — Hannah Stone, After the Freeze, Final Cut (United States)● Best Picture — A Portrait of a Postman, Chris Charles Scott III, Director (United States)AcknowledgmentsThe Academy of Independent Motion Pictures extends its sincere gratitude to the Representatives of PERCY: Cesar Diaz, Neil Ames, Tammy Mitchell, Tiffany Holmes White, Veronica Obregon and Bryan Hadley. We also extend deep gratitude to PERCY Emcee Ronnie Orman for his great and extensive Q&A of the film artists during the Awards Program. Also, a special thanks goes out to PERCY Model Bekah McLamb for her contributions to the ceremony. Finally, special thanks to PERCY Sculptor Jeffrey Stewart of Paris, Texas, for sculpting the PERCY MEDALS for the fourth year in a row.Special thanks are also extended to dadaLab THEATRE for graciously hosting this year’s ceremony and providing an exceptional venue for the celebration. The Academy also wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to all filmmakers, cast members, and crew who submitted their work and attended the ceremony. Your talent, perseverance, and dedication to the craft of filmmaking are the foundation upon which the Percy Awards stand.About the Academy of Independent Motion PicturesThe Academy of Independent Motion Pictures (AIMP) is a distinguished organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of independent filmmaking. Founded by Austin filmmaker and actor Bryan Hadley, AIMP champions emerging and established filmmakers through its flagship Percy Awards for Film ceremony and year-round advocacy for independent cinema. The Academy celebrates artistic excellence, innovation, and the power of storytelling to connect communities worldwide. For more information, visit the Academy of Independent Motion Pictures online at ThePercy.org###

A PORTRAIT OF A POSTMAN WINS 2 PERCY IN YEAR 4 *

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